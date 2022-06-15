10 famous characters with big noses and their respective movies or TV shows

For a film or TV show to be successful, the creator, writers, producers, and all stakeholders involved go the extra mile to get the precision they want. Actors wear prosthetics, get tattoos, add or lose weight and undergo the most intense transformations. When portraying certain characters, it is normal to see actors with big feet, weird-looking eyes, odd bellies, and even giant noses. For instance, some famous characters with big noses have won awards for their performances in various films and TV shows.

Long nose characters are not just found in film and TV shows. Cartoons and animated characters also have funny-shaped body parts, including the nose. For example, the animated Mr Bean has a funny-looking nose. Other cartoons with weird noses include the famous Pinocchio, Captain K’nuckles, and SpongeBob Squarepants. In addition, some cartoons have grotesque physical features that look scary on movie characters.

Famous characters with big noses

The body alteration of characters makes the characters more interesting to look at, and the roles they play get to be more memorable. Actors know that they have to be convincing to their audiences.

1. Meryl Streep in The Iron Lady

Meryl Streep has always been impeccable in acting. In The Iron Lady, Streep takes the character of former British Prime minister Margaret Thatcher. Given how distinct Streep and Thatcher’s facial features were, the creators of the movie had to include prosthetics to make Meryl Streep look like the former Premier.

First, Streep's nose had to be adjusted by the make-up artist. Then, Mark Coulier, who was doing Streep's make-up, made her nasal bridge a little broader with the help of silicone.

2. Robert Helpmann in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

For those that love family classics, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is one of those movies you can watch. In the movie the Child Catcher, a bogeyman harvests young ‘uns. This character's face was modified, given an eerie face, non-pleasant eyes and a peculiar-looking nose. The nose is a little long and absurdly shaped.

3. Orson Welles in Touch of Evil

Touch of Evil is not the first film where Orson Welles had a fake nose. He is one of the big-nose movie characters you would love to watch all day. The word is that Welles thought his nose to be too tiny, so he would have a bigger nose in most films, just to have a better character.

Welles plays Hank Quinlan, a rogue and wicked police captain in Touch of Evil. Orson Welles was brilliant in this role, thanks to his body adjustments and the quality camera work.

4. Will Smith in Ali

To make a successful movie about historical figures, casting directors often look for equally talented doppelgangers. In Ali, Will Smith takes the character of the great boxer. Smith and Ali do not look alike, but the character had to be convincing.

His nose was slightly altered to make him appear less Will smith as it would be next to impossible trying to give him Ali features. The movie Ali got an Oscar nomination.

5. Billy Crystal in The Princess Bride

In The Princess Bride, Billy Crystal has a giant nose which is also fake. His nose may not be the most appealing thing about his character, but he executed his role well. For such an accomplished actor, not many realized that it was Crystal playing his role, thanks to the prosthetic. His big nose is not the only distinct feature; his hair is wild, and his ears appear sharp. His entire face is just different.

6. Nicole Kidman in The Hours

Speak of long Nose characters, and we have Virginia Woolf portrayed by the lovely Nicole Kidman. The American-Australian actor is excellent in her art, no doubt.

Her acting in The Hours was exceptional, but critics argue that the uncanny nose she had made her performance even better. While shooting the movie, fixing Kidman's prosthetic nose took three hours a day.

7. Squidward Tentacles from SpongeBob Squarepants

If you enjoy SpongeBob Square pants, you most definitely know Squidward Tentacles. This cartoon character loves making music and painting portraits. His big nose is most noticeable, and his bulging head makes him more interesting to look at.

Squidward Tentacles is one of the most famous cartoon characters with big noses. What's not to love about an octopus with the word squid on its name?

8. Ralph Fiennes in the Harry Porter Series

Ralph Fiennes's character is never forgotten. He has a weird flat slope that counts as a nose in the middle of his face. He also has heavy make-up to achieve the mythical beast look. Lovers of the Harry Porter Series will tell you that this is a recognizable face, though daunting to some, but also terrific and one of the best characters that are antagonists.

9. Robert De Niro in Raging Bull

Raging Bull is a biopic about former prizefighter Jake LaMotta. Robert De Niro did great playing La Motta, alright. He had to make a few body adjustments and practice the stunts.

Everyone knows that De Niro had to add a little weight to the role. What many people miss, however, is De Niro’s nose. His nose in the biopic was made a little bigger than his real-life nose to complement his physique.

10. Mr Burns from The Simpsons

The Simpsons is a comical, entertaining and educative animated TV series. Male cartoon characters like Mr Burns are hard not to notice. Mr Burns may be a villain to many, but The Simpsons would not be as good without him.

The character is always causing trouble for the Simpsons. There is no good thing with Mr Burns other than his quest to increase his wealth. His funny-looking nose and physique complement the character.

Frequently asked questions

Who is the guy with the big nose? George Parrott is the guy with the big nose. He is commonly known as Big Nose George. Does Steve Carell have a fake nose? Yes. He wore a prosthetic nose during the Foxcatcher film. Who is the Disney character with a long nose? Pinocchio is the Disney character with a long nose. This is because the nose grows when he lies. Why does Cyrano insult his nose? He believes his nose prevents him from being seen as handsome by any woman, especially Roxane. What does Cyrano's nose symbolize? His nose is the barrier between him and love. Every time he opens his eyes, the nose stretches out into his field of vision. What are some examples of cartoon characters with big noses? These characters include Mr Bean, Captain K'nuckles, Phineas Flynn, and SpongeBob Square pants. What does a big nose represent? It means that you believe in living life to the fullest and are indulgent by nature.

Most famous characters with big noses are recognized for their roles. To be in the film industry, you have to be open to the idea of your body being transformed for certain roles. The thrill that comes with body transformation, wearing prosthetics and applying extreme make-up is also stimulating for one as an actor. The best characters win Academy awards and get recognized for their roles.

