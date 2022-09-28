30 of the best SpongeBob quotes that make incredible captions

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most relatable television shows of all time. It has 12 seasons and has become one of this generation's best children's television shows. Most of SpongeBob and Patrick's adventures have at least 50 quotable moments. These quotes are relatable and humorous and hence perfect for Instagram captions. Find out about 30 of the best SpongeBob quotes that make great captions.

SpongeBob quotes are among the most amusing sayings on the internet. They combine sarcasm and humour, making them ideal for social media captions. So why choose a children's show as a source of captions, you may wonder? One reason is that the title character and protagonist of the show, SpongeBob, is known for his optimism and childlike attitude, making him a favourite among both children and adults.

SpongeBob SquarePants is a sea sponge that lives in Bik*ni Bottom, a pineapple under the sea. He works as a fry cook at the Krusty Krab, a local fast-food restaurant to which he is obsessively attached, preferring it over other restaurants.

Best SpongeBob quotes

The show stars SpongeBob, his pals Patrick Star, Mr Krabs, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks, and Sheldon J. Plankton. If you are looking for the best SpongeBob quotes for Instagram, the ones below should sort you out.

All I know is fine dining and breathing.

Look at all the hip young people eating salads.

The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time.

I'm ready; I'm ready.

Can I be excused for the rest of my life?

If you believe in yourself, with a tiny pinch of magic, all your dreams can come true!

I'm ugly, and I'm proud!

F is for friends who do stuff together!

Ravioli, ravioli. Give me the formuoli.

Krusty Krab Pizza, it's the pizza for you and meeeeee!

Funny SpongeBob quotes for when you're feeling goofy

Sometimes you may feel like playing around and are in that goofy mood. What better way to express your feelings online than by using these funny and short SpongeBob quotes from Patrick?

Is mayonnaise an instrument?

I wumbo, you wumbo, he she we wumbo.

Is this the Krusty Krab? No, this is [insert your name here].

I can't see my forehead!

Once upon a time, there was an ugly barnacle. He was so ugly that everyone died. The end!

The inner machinations of my mind are an enigma.

Two words, SpongeBob. Na. Chos.

SpongeBob senior quotes

If you are looking for senior quotes relatable to adults, these SpongeBob quotes about friends will make your day. In addition, they include some hilarious SpongeBob quotes to Squidward and other characters.

Sometimes we have to go deep inside ourselves to solve our problems.

Home is where you're surrounded by critters that care about you.

I know of a place where you never get harmed. A magical place with magical charm. Indoors. Indoors. Indoors. Take it away, penny.

It's not always what you say that matters. Sometimes it's what you don't say.

Dumb people are always blissfully unaware of how dumb they are…(drools)

All your dreams can come true if you believe in yourself and with a tiny pinch of magic.

No one can change a person, but someone can be a reason for that person to change.

I'll have you know that I stubbed my toe last week and only cried for 20 minutes.

Good people don't rip other people's arms off.

The best Squidward quotes for SpongeBob

What is Squidward known for? He is a cynical, selfish, and stuck-in-the-mud person. He works as a cashier at the Krusty Krab, a job he occasionally despises. Squidward is frequently irritated by SpongeBob SquarePants' loud and cheerful behaviour, but he sometimes defends and considers him a friend.

Hello. You've reached the house of unrecognized talent.

Well, it wouldn't be the first time you ruined everything.

When I die, you stay away from my funeral.

It's just a cruel reminder that I'm single and likely to remain that way forever.

Wake me up when I care.

If I had a dollar for every brain you don't have; I'd have one dollar.

I order the food; you cook the food, and the customer gets the food. So we do that for forty years, and then we die.

I'm a winner, see my prize! You're a loser who sits and cries.

Just when I thought they couldn't get any stupider.

It means you have no skills, and you're a loser.

Why must every 11 minutes of my life be filled with misery? Why?!

Why is it that whenever I'm having fun, it's wrong?

Public life ain't all it's cracked up to be.

Beautiful and talented. What more do they want? But don't worry folks. There's more where that came from.

SpongeBob quotes are full of wit and silliness. It can also be very informative and inspiring. Irrespective of your age, the show can inspire you in its unique way and help you better understand life. For instance, if you're looking for iconic and hilarious quotes for Instagram, these SpongeBob ones are ideal.

