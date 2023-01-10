Corn is a versatile vegetable used throughout the year in most parts of the world, and many consumers enjoy it either cooked, roasted or boiled. The hilarious corn jokes and puns are similarly enjoyable and are amusing enough to break people into laughter. However, finding and selecting favourites is the most challenging, given the abundance of options.

Photo: pexels.com, @mali (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Finding someone who doesn't enjoy a funny, corny joke is challenging. And besides, there's one thing about a super humorous and formulaic one-liner that can evoke a big tummy laugh from even the most cynical people. Furthermore, possessing a few corny jokes on hand for occasions when you require a catchphrase or even an icebreaker at work is an excellent addition.

Funny corny jokes

Excellent, straightforward jokes can be difficult to find; some are overly complicated, while others are straightforward! From one-liners to self-deprecating jokes, these hilarious corny jokes will often have you ready to entertain individuals at any moment! The following are examples of how to respond to corn jokes.

Did you hear about that corn stalk that changed careers? He went into a different field.

I have ears, but I am unable to hear. Who am I? I am a field of corn.

What do you call a joke with vegetables in it? Corny.

The cornfield was relieved when it heard that it was going to rain. "Phew," it said, "That's music to my ears."

Illinois has corn, Wisconsin has cheese, and what does Michigan have? Lead poisoning.

Why doesn't the corn trust the cornflake? It has a reputation for flaking last minute.

Why shouldn't you take corn on an aeroplane? Your ears will pop!

I saw someone at the grocery store who angrily stabbed a box of cornflakes, and the flakes went everywhere.

Who is the master of the corn religion? The pope corn.

I had a joke about what happens to corn in the digestive system. But it's recycled.

What was the name of the vegetable police squad that rode motorcycles? Corn chips.

Why couldn't the corn answer the door? It was in the can.

Why did the manager fire the corn? Cause he was sleeping on the cob!

Next week, an international farmers' corn conference will be held in London to look into worldwide corn trade policies.

Where do you throw corn? In the corner.

All the farm secrets are exposed to the potatoes with eyes, the corn with ears, and the bean's stalks.

Photo: pexels.com, @catscoming (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What did the corn farmer say as he worked hard in the fields? No pain, no grain!

The egg couldn't understand why the cornflakes didn't like her corn puns. It was such cereals.

Mother told me about corned beef, the cow who tripped but made it out of the cornfield.

Before he spilt the beans, he warned that the walls of a corn maze have ears.

What do you call corn from the USA? Ameri-corn.

What do you get when you cross a werewolf and maize? A corn dog.

You will need plenty of corn centration to learn a new language.

What happens if you castrate a corn cob? It becomes a Eun*ch-Corn

Did you hear about the corn cob that joined the army? The leader promoted it to the kernel.

What's the difference between corn and potatoes? One has ears; the other has eyes.

Why are corn farmers great at eavesdropping? Because they have ears everywhere!

What did the corn farmer say to his therapist? An ear full.

What's the difference between your granny and your granary? One is your born kin, and the other is your corn bin.

What happens if you swallow a whole corn cob? You get corn-stipulated!

What sort of land and water professional lives in a cornfield? A corned amphibian.

Feed a man corn, and he will eat for a day. Teach a man to grow corn; he will kill your people and steal your land.

How do you make sweet corn? You whisp.

Corn puns

Corn is everywhere, and it can be found almost anywhere, from farmlands to dining tables to the latest movie theatres and fast-food eateries. Because of this, corn is an excellent choice for puns. Whether you're a corn enthusiast or searching for jokes about corn, the list below will help.

A person who is crazy about corn is called corn ivory!

Some corn, a carrot and a cucumber all fell into the ocean, and now they are all C foods.

I don't like corn jokes; they are too difficult to digest.

Plain popcorn? I'm sorry, but you can do a lot of butter than that.

Do you know why corncobs are always worried about their weight? – Because they are a little bit husky.

I saw a naked corn cob the other day. I was shocked!

The grumpy girl was unhappy when she learned that her parents wanted her to make corn for supper. 'This shucks,' she sighed.

If corn oils are made from corn, so from which do baby oils made?

I don't take Halloween too seriously, but thank you for your corn-cern.

It was a nasty shock for the football team practising in the cornfield; They got creamed.

Photo: pexels.com, @enginakyurt (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The best student at corn college is called the a-corn.

Like boys flirt with girls, we can make sweet corns by whispering sweet nothings in their ears.

Do you know about the farm dogs that like to strip corn's ears? They are part husky!

The corn will graduate from college tomorrow, and we should attend the ceremony and corn-gratulate him!

Learning a new language requires a lot of corn-centration.

The corn is a playboy because he can be very a-maize-ing in bed.

The police officers decide to lock up the corns because these cops think that they are all stalkers.

I went to a party in a cornfield the other day. I wasn't expecting much, but it turned out to be a cornball.

If you've ever been left alone in a corn salesman's office, whatever you do, don't start snooping through his files. They are confidential.

The corn police receive many complaints from local people that somebody is trying to stalk them.

Corn farmers are not good comedians because their jokes are always corny.

If you want to buy some pirate corn, it will cost you a buccaneer.

Many people claim that it is hard to chew popcorn, and there is a kernel of truth to that claim.

Corn jokes for kids

Corn jokes make children crack up. Check out this selection of corn jokes for youngsters that will keep them entertained. Laughter has a positive impact on both physical and psychological health.

What does corn use as money? Cornbread.

What has many ears but can hear nothing? A maize field.

What did the baby corn say to the momma corn? Where's popcorn?

Which type of sweet corn is consumed but cannot be grown? Candy corn.

Why were all the corn stalks terrified of Jimmy? Because Jimmy breaks corn, and he couldn't care less.

What is the hottest corn joke in the city? It is the one that involves corn puns.

What did the corn say when he got a compliment? Aw, shucks.

What do we call a festival held in a corn-growing belt? A corn-rival.

What do you get when a truck runs over a corn cob? Creamed corn.

Which type of corn is beautiful but not a maize-ing? Corn-ifers.

Photo: pexels.com, @quang-nguyen-vinh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is maize's father? Popcorn.

Why is it difficult to keep track of corn cobbs? They are usually stored in a giant maze (maize).

What is the most legendary vegetable? The unicorn.

Why are corncobs always worried about their weight? They are a little husky.

Where does corn go for vacation? Lake Earie.

What do Jack the Ripper and cornflakes mould have in common? They both are cereal killers.

What do they call the best student at Corn University? The A-corn.

Do you want to hear crazy jokes about corn? Never mind, and it is too corny.

What is corn oil used for? Corn cars.

Why wouldn't the cereal farmer reveal his secrets? They were corn-confidential.

Above are some hilarious corn jokes and puns for kids and adults that will leave you in stitches. It's a good idea to keep a few corny jokes on hand when you need a catchphrase or an icebreaker at work, with friends, or even at school.

Yen.com.gh published an article about mind-blow*ng quotes on the growth mindset. A growth mindset is crucial because it enables people to tackle failures and difficulties with optimism and faith that they can improve and grow.

A good quote encourages and empowers people to strive for tremendous success. A positive mindset is a perception that personal traits like intellectual ability and expertise can be established and grown via individual effort, learning, and exercise.

Source: YEN.com.gh