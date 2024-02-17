List of the best 50 baseball trivia questions and answers

Are you looking for a complete list of baseball trivia questions for your next baseball quiz game? Trivia is a popular game that is enjoyable to play with friends, relatives, and colleagues! It puts your general knowledge to the test while also forming long-lasting friendships. A baseball trivia game is often played with a pre-planned collection of entertaining questions on any subject.

Baseball trivia questions and answers

Baseball trivia queries and responses cover famous players, essential moments in baseball, intriguing statistics, and nicknames. Even if you're not a baseball enthusiast, you might be shocked at how much you already know. Try them on yourself first and then on those closest to you. Here are the baseball trivia questions and answers to get you started.

Best baseball trivia questions

Trivia questions are the most enjoyable way to test your knowledge while learning. Here are the top questions about baseball and answers to put your knowledge of the game to the test.

1. Which player holds the record for the most home runs and RBIs in World Series history?

Answer: Mickey Mantle, right fielder of the former Yankees.

2. When and why was the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum?

Answer: 1935, to celebrate baseball's 100th anniversary.

3. Who is the first woman in the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Answer: Effa Louise Manley.

4. When and between whom was the first World Series played?

Answer: 1903, Pittsburg and Boston.

5. Who was the first National Leaguer to hit a home run in an All-Star game?

Answer: Frankie Frisch

6. Who holds the record for most career pinch hits as a switch-hitter?

Answer: Jerry Hairston

7. Who was the first major league player to hit a home run?

Answer: Mike Griffin

8. Who was the only player to hit grand slams from both sides of the plate in the same game?

Answer: Bill Mueller

9. What was the Boston Braves' original name in baseball?

Answer: The Boston Bees

10. What years did Lou Gehrig play in baseball?

Answer: 1923 to 1939

MLB trivia games

Are you an MLB fan? Major League Baseball (MLB) is North America's premier form of professional baseball. Use these MLB baseball test queries and responses to put your knowledge to the test!

11. Which year did Reggie Jackson hit three home runs in game 6 of the World Series?

Answer: 1977

12. How many baseball world series' have the Milwaukee Brewers won?

Answer: 0

13. Who is the all-time leader in strikeouts in Major League Baseball?

Answer: Nolan Ryan

14. Who has the most professional wins in Major League Baseball history?

Answer: Cy Young (511)

15. How many MVP awards did Barry Bonds win in Major League Baseball?

Answer: 7

16. Who has the most World Series rings in Major League Baseball history?

Answer: Yogi Berra (10)

17. Who won the most Cy Young awards in Major League Baseball?

Answer: Roger Clemens (7)

18. Who lost to the Twins in the 1987 World Series?

Answer: St. Louis Cardinals

19. What current MLB stadium has the lowest seating capacity?

Answer: Tropicana Field

20. What pitcher won every NL Gold Glove at his position in the 1990s?

Answer: Greg Maddux

Easy baseball trivia questions

Baseball is an exciting game with simple baseball trivia questions to test your expertise. Multiple-choice baseball quizzes improve your understanding of fundamental information. Easy baseball trivia is suitable for fans of all skill levels and can be competed with other friends using basic logic.

21. Who holds the record for the most winnings in the Olympics?

Answer: Cuba

22. In the 2000s decade, which team won two World Series?

Answer: Boston Red Sox

23. Who is the Baseball player also called 'Pronk'?

Answer: Travis Hafner

24. Which player was also known as 'The Monster'?

Answer: Diick Radatz

25. When did the Boston Red Sox last win a World Series?

Answer: 2004

26. Who were the only two players to hit 20 or more home runs yearly in the 1990s?

Answer: Barry Bonds and Matt Williams

27. Which Major League Baseball team completed the 2014 season with the worst record?

Answer: Arizona Diamondbacks

28. In 1975, baseball scored its 1,000,000th run in history. Which team provided this milestone?

Answer: Houston Astros

29. How many times did Babe Ruth hit 40 or more home runs in a season throughout his career?

Answer: 11

30. What family name had five brothers in Major League baseball?

Answer: Delahanty

Baseball history trivia questions

Baseball history contains memorable players, situations, and trends for an entertaining baseball quiz game. Whether you are interested in testing yourself or simply passing the time, these historic baseball trivia questions and answers are an excellent opportunity to test your understanding of the game.

31. Who hit the most extended verified home run in professional baseball history?

Answer: Joey Meyer

32. What position player has the most gold gloves in MLB history?

Answer: Brooks Robinson

33. Which pitcher became the youngest in MLB history to throw a complete game shutout in 1966?

Answer: Jim Palmer

34. What year was the Miami Marlins baseball team formed?

Answer: 1993

35. When formed in 1962, where did the Houston-based baseball team play?

Answer: Colt Stadium

36. Which actor performed in the baseball-inspired movie Field of Dreams?

Answer: Kevin Costner

37. What is the stadium's name at which baseball team The Arizona Diamondbacks play?

Answer: Chase Field

38. According to legend, who is the inventor of baseball?

Answer: Abner Doubleday

39. Who is the only player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and collect 70 steals in one regular season?

Answer: Ronald Acuna Jr.

40. What player holds the most batting titles in MLB history?

Answer: Ty Cobb

Baseball trivia for kids

Baseball trivia for kids can provide hours of entertainment for the entire family. According to Laura Linn Knight, posing provocative inquiries to children is an excellent method to engage their capacity for critical thinking.

41. How many playing positions exist in baseball's National League, and what are they?

Answer: Nine: catcher, pitcher, first baseman, shortstop, third baseman, second baseman, right fielder, left fielder, and centre fielder.

42. Why should you wear a helmet while hitting a baseball?

Answer: The ball has the potential to travel at high speeds and cause serious injury.

43. What is the name of the strip on the pitcher's mound where a pitcher must stand?

Answer: Pitcher's Rubber

44. What is the name of the place where most baseball players sit during games while not playing?

Answer: The dugout

45. From 1953 to 1958, what did the Cincinnati Reds officially change their name to?

Answer: the Cincinnati Redlegs

46. Who played with his dad during the MLB season in 1990 and in one game?

Answer: Ken Griffey Jr.

47. How many double stitches does each baseball player have, with the first and last stitches hidden under the leather?

Answer: 108

48. Born in 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, Edward Card was an American short person famous for participating in MLB games, with a height of?

Answer: 3 feet 7 inches or 109 centimetres tall

49. Which sport was played during the Civil War as a morale booster?

Answer: Baseball

50. Where is the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum located?

Answer: Cooperstown, N.Y

Above are some of the best baseball trivia questions and answers. Whether you're searching for a fast baseball quiz or a detailed history of the sport, this selection of questions has something for everyone.

