St. Andrews Senior High schools: about, SHS category, location, contacts fees

St. Andrews Senior High School is an institution that consistently tops lists of high-performing senior high institutions in Ghana. The institution has provided quality education since 2015 and has grown to have branches in other locations. It is a second-cycle boarding educational institution preferred by many prospective students looking for the best.

St. Andrews Senior High School has managed to be one of the top private education institutions in the country, providing quality education with good performance and impressive infrastructure. Discover more about the institution in this article!

St. Andrews Senior High School

The institution was established by Dr. Richard Koffi Asiedu, beginning as a mixed institution in 2005 in the central region of Ghana with the humble beginnings of only two tutors and 25 students. The educational institution was housed in a dilapidated building when it started without enough resources as needed. In a story of grass to grace, the institution now has over 4,000 students, with 152 teaching and 117 non-teaching and supporting staff.

After a consistent good performance, the institution was upgraded to a “grade A” private SHS. And St. Andrews SHS WASSCE results continue to be impressive. It received accreditation from the Ghana Education Service in 2007 and further recognition by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

St. Andrews Senior High School location

The main St. Andrews SHS is in central Ghana behind the old Ghana National fire service station in Assin Foso. It also has other branches in Mankessim, New Edubbiase, Dunkwa on Opffin, and Bomsu Nkwanta.

St. Andrews SHS category

Ghana introduced the Computerized selection and placement system in 2015, which grouped education institutions into categories A, B, C, and D based on their performance and infrastructure. Institutions in these categories can be found in all sixteen country regions. The Ghana Education Service uses the system to place students moving from Junior High into Senior High education institutions.

St. Andrews SHS has worked hard in improving its infrastructure and examination results which resulted in its upgrade to a category A institution.

St. Andrews SHS admission

The Ghana Education service provides a list of accepted students after completing the computerised placement process based on the Basic Education Certificate Examination. Successful students are then provided with requirements to facilitate admission.

St. Andrews Senior High prospectus can be found on promotional platforms and is provided by the administration.

St. Andrews SHS fees

The school's remedial fees are not readily available but can be found from the administration. You can contact them via their contact information or visit their location to obtain the complete fee structure.

St. Andrews Senior High School courses

The institution offers various programs ranging from business, and agricultural science to arts and home economics. A complete list of offered courses with elective subjects is as follows:

1. Business

Economics

Mathematics

Accounting

Typing

Business Management

Office Practices

2. Visual Arts

Graphic Design

Textiles

Ceramics

Leatherworks

Economics

Literature

3. General Science

Chemistry

Geography

Mathematics

Physics

Biology

4. Agricultural Science

Mathematics

General Agriculture

Animal/Crop Husbandry

Physics

Chemistry

5. Home Economics

General knowledge of arts

Text Economics

Food and nutrition

Textile

6. General Arts

Geography

Economics

French

History and government

Religious studies

St. Andrews Senior High School contacts

The private institution can be contacted via any of the following contact details:

Phone number : 0244696911, 0207891004

: 0244696911, 0207891004 Email address: info@standrewsshs.com

info@standrewsshs.com Website: St. Andrews Senior High School

The education institution has a vibrant community and updates its social media accounts with photos of its premises and events. For more St. Andrews Senior High School photos, you can visit its social media pages.

Junior High graduates always prefer to join the best institutions as their first choice. St. Andrews Senior High Schools has invested in improving the quality of its infrastructure and education to appeal to prospective students. This has elevated it to one of Ghana's best private Senior High Schools.

