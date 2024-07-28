Full list of Sandra Boynton’s books in order: Comprehensive reading guide

Sandra Boynton is a renowned American cartoonist, children's author, songwriter, director, and producer whose whimsical and humorous books have captivated young readers for decades. Her books have a unique blend of charming characters, catchy rhymes, and lovely illustrations. Explore Sandra Boynton's books in order of release.

Dinosaur's Binkit, Pajama Time, and Hippos Remain Calm are some of Sandra Boynton's books. Photo: @sheafandink, @webreakforbooks, @raisingreaderstobecomeleaders on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sandra Boynton's books have sold over 70 million copies. The renowned author has also written and produced six renegade children's music albums. Three of her albums have been certified Gold (over 500,000 copies sold), while one has been certified Platinum (over one million copies sold).

Full list of Sandra Boynton books

How many children's books has Sandra Boynton written? Sandra Boynton has written and illustrated over 70 children's books and seven general audience books. Here is a list of Sandra Boynton's most famous books and what they entail.

1. Hippos Go Berserk! (1977)

Hippos Go Berserk! is a classic children's counting book. Photo: @small_wonders, @damephyre on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hippos Go Berserk! is a classic counting book about a hippo party that gradually gets out of control when more hippos join in. Boynton's creative rhymes and hilarious illustrations make this a fun read for young children.

2. Moo Baa La La La! (1982)

Moo Baa La La La! is a children's book that explores animal sounds. Photo: @beeboreads on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Moo Baa La La La! explores animal sounds enjoyably and unexpectedly. The catchy rhymes and hilarious twists will make kids laugh while learning.

3. The Going To Bed Book (1982)

This classic bedtime story follows a group of animals preparing to sleep on a boat. Its lovely drawings and soothing rhythm make it ideal for unwinding at the end of the day.

4. Doggies (1984)

Doggies is a counting and barking book. Photo: @mamas.lil.bookworms on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Doggies is one of Sandra Boynton's most popular books. It is a counting and barking book with ten different dogs. The interactive nature of this book, which encourages children to bark along, makes it a favourite among young readers.

5. Opposites (1984)

Opposites is among Sandra Boynton's best books. It's a charming book that teaches young readers about opposites through animal drawings. Its straightforward text and clear pictures make it an effective learning aid.

6. Chloe and Maude (1985)

Chloe and Maude is about two comic cats. Photo: @monkeyanddogbooks on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chloe and Maude is another favourite among young readers. This fun book is about two comic felines, reasonable Chloe and volatile Maude, exploring the ups and downs of friendship.

7. Christmas Time (1987)

Christmas Time is one of Sandra Boynton's Christmas books. It describes Christmas as starting in August and lasting until July. Christmas greetings, delicious food, gift-giving, and all the joy and stupidity of the Yuletide season are delightfully depicted.

8. Oh My, Oh My, Dinosaurs! (1993)

Oh My, Oh My, Oh Dinosaurs! has hilarious illustrations. Photo: @picturebookplaydate

Source: Instagram

Sunbathing, dancing, artistic, and volleyball-playing dinosaurs make learning opposites enjoyable! Oh My, Oh My, Dinosaurs! features the famous Sandra Boynton's colourful, hilarious drawings and engaging text.

9. Boynton's Greatest Hits The Big Yellow Box (1999)

Are you looking for a Sandra Boynton book set for your child? The Big Yellow Box is an excellent selection for terrific little kids. It includes four popular Sandra Boynton books: Opposites, But Not the Hippopotamus, The Going to Bed Book, and Horns to Toes.

10. Pajama Time! (2000)

Pajama Time! is a rhyming story celebrating the fun of getting ready for bed. The playful text and cosy illustrations create a comforting bedtime routine.

11. Yay, You!: Moving Up and Moving On (2001)

For any child facing impending change, this is the best Sandra Boynton book that offers profound insight and bold inspiration. It's short and sweet, with plenty of graphics, and there are no chapters, graphs, indexes, study questions, or suggestions for further reading.

12. Snuggle, Puppy! (2003)

Snuggle, Puppy is a kid's songbook. Photo: @alyssacornwellauthor, @cass_vasquez2019 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Snuggle, Puppy! is one of Sandra Boynton's songbooks. It is a lovely and lyrical board book that can be sung as a love song between parent and child. Its friendly tone and charming drawings make it a favourite for bedtime cuddling.

13. Belly Button Book! (2005)

Belly Button Book! is about hippos and their belly buttons. Photo: @tonightweread

Source: Instagram

This is a funny and heartwarming book about hippos and their belly buttons. The whimsical narrative and appealing pictures make it an enjoyable read for toddlers.

14. Your Personal Penguin (2006)

Your Personal Penguin is a beloved read-aloud and listen-along book for young children and their carers. The book is enjoyable to hold and tells the story of a slightly perplexed hippo and a loyal penguin who wants to be his friend.

15. My Piggy Book (2006)

My Piggy Book is one of Sandra Boynton's most popular children's books. With soft plush and a squeaker that squeals like a pig, this beautiful snuggling story about a pig who eats a chocolate chip cookie is a delight for parents to share with their children.

16. What's Wrong, Little Pookie? (2007)

This Sandra Boynton book is about the heartwarming story of a little pig named Pookie and his loving mother. The relatable storyline and lovely images offer comfort and reassurance to young readers.

17. Bath Time (2007)

Bath Time is an intriguing storybook about bath time. It's a famous tale of pigs and paint. In the story, the pig, splattered with colours following a long day at the easel, heads to the tub, washcloth in hand, determined to be all pink and clean.

18. Happy Birthday, Little Pookie (2008)

This book is about Little Pookie's birthday. Photo: @storytime_mama, @cationdesigns on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Happy Birthday, Little Pookie features a delightful birthday celebration with Little Pookie. The festive text and lovely pictures make it an ideal book for celebrating birthdays.

19. Amazing Cows (2010)

Amazing Cows is one of Sandra Boynton's masterpieces that celebrates cows and eccentric cowness through a collection of cow stories, jokes, poems, and other bovine ephemera. Ducks, pigs, and chickens also make cameos along the way.

20. Happy Hippo, Angry Duck (2011)

Happy Hippo, Angry Duck is a children's book about emotions. Photo: @bookshelfathouseofbooksndtales on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Clever animals demonstrate a broad spectrum of emotions in this hilarious story about feelings. Young readers will surely giggle as the interactive text asks them whether they are as content as a frog or as worried as a rabbit. Maybe they're grouchy as a moose or delighted as a dog?

21. Are You a Cow? (2012)

This is one of the most exciting Sandra Boynton's books in which animals ask the reader if they are cows, establishing self-identity. The simple text and appealing pictures make it an enjoyable read for young children.

22. The Bunny Rabbit Show! (2014)

This children's book, part of Sandra Boynton's phenomenally successful Boynton on Board series, features a troupe of high-kicking bunnies dancing in perfect harmony to a vibrant song about them. The bunnies are good at hopping but need help stopping!

23. Eek, Halloween! (2016)

Eek, Halloween! is one of Sandra Boynton's Halloween books. It's entertaining, slightly creepy, and for young readers. The humorous narrative and festive graphics capture the excitement of Halloween.

24. Spooky Pookie (2016)

Spooky Pookie is a lovely Halloween story. Photo: @spaghetti.face on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In this cute story, Little Pookie the Pig prepares for Halloween. The gentle storyline and adorable artwork make it an ideal Halloween book for toddlers.

25. Hog Wild!: A Frenzy of Dance Music (2017)

Hog Wild! is Boynton's sixth songbook-and-CD set, recorded alongside her long-time music producer partner, Michael Ford. This fantastic illustrated songbook features impressive singers, actors, and music. Sandra Boynton delivers eleven all-out musical tunes in a dizzying variety of dance styles.

26. Dinosnores (2020)

This is a rhythmic bedtime story about dinosaurs preparing for bed. The humorous narrative and soothing images make it an excellent bedtime read.

27. Woodland Dance! (2021)

Woodland Dance is a lyrical storybook. Photo: @binniebooks on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Woodland Dance is a mystical and waltzing story. The fox's bugle summons woodland animals to join the Woodland Dance Trio in a moonlit clearing, where they dance all night to their music. This Sandra Boynton's book is a beautiful, lyrical way to end or begin the day with your child.

28. Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La! (2022)

Moo, Baa, La La La! is one of Sandra Boynton's best-selling books. It includes a hilarious Christmas twist! It's the season to be cheery, so join the carolling sheep, giggling piglets, and dancing cows in celebrating Christmas with this cheerful song.

29. Hippos Remain Calm (2023)

Hippos Remain Calm is about two calm hippos. Photo: @southerndownslibraries on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hippos have a reputation for wild parties that last till daybreak. People have even stated that partying hippos "go berserk." However, this book follows two typical hippos who go about their daily lives calmly and mindfully.

30. Peekaboo Rex! (2023)

Follow a friendly T. rex throughout the day as it plays peekaboo with a little dinosaur companion. This Sandra Boynton children's book features two cute dinos and every toddler's favourite hide-and-seek activity, with the ultimate game of peekaboo!

What age group are Sandra Boynton's books intended for?

Sandra Boynton's books are primarily for young children, ranging from infants to preschoolers. They use simple text and appealing drawings and frequently integrate humour to appeal to both young readers and their parents.

Sandra Boynton's books are beloved for their simplicity and humour. Whether you are introducing a baby to their first book or searching for a fun read-aloud narrative for toddlers, the above books are timeless gems that will thrill readers of all ages.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the best survival books. These books provide vital information on how to avoid injury or death when faced with natural disasters, such as navigating through vast wilderness, landslides, encountering wildlife, traversing the seas, or exploring other uncharted terrains.

The Survival Medicine Handbook by Joseph Alton and Amy Alton, Outdoor Survival Skills by Larry Dean Olsen, and The Survival Handbook by Colin Towell are some of the best survival books on the market. Discover more books in this category and the essential survival skills that they entail.

Source: YEN.com.gh