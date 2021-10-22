GPRTU has vowed to increase transport fares over the increase in price of spare parts

Spare parts have gone up by roughly 10 percent or a little more

This comes at a time when the fuel prices at the various fuel pumps across the county have increased

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has vowed to increase road transport fares over the increase in price of spare parts.

This comes at a time when the fuel prices at the various fuel pumps across the county have increased.

The national communications officer of GPRTU Abass Morro Mohammed said spare parts have gone up by roughly 10 percent or a little more and it is making the work difficult.

“although spare parts have also gone up by roughly 10 percent or a little more, we are currently facing the frequent fuel price increment which has made our work very difficult hence we came up with some suggestions that some margins on levies and some taxes should be taken out to have a breathing space’’

He however, appealed to the government to remove some tariffs to help the transport industry.

He added that, if the government fails to respond to their request, they will be forced to raise transportation fares.

Transport fares to go up on Monday October 25 over fuel price hike

Meanwhile, GPRTU has announced that starting Monday, October 25, 2021, transportation fares will go up.

According to the GPRTU, the fuel price increment is to be blamed for the expected rise in transport fares.

The percentage at which the increment would be done is however not immediately known.

Abass Imoro said the GPRTU have met with the Transport Ministry on the issue and the only thing left for them is to increase the fares by next week.

Ghanaians are suffering under Akufo-Addo administration

In an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh, Mahama said people are really suffering in the country as a result of the difficult times under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Mahama, the prices of food and other important commodities keep shooting up on a daily basis.

He added that the cost of fuel at the pumps keeps going up thus, affecting the price of goods on the market.

