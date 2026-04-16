The Koforidua Central Police Command has arrested seven women who were having palm oil mixed with Sudan dye

The FDA had stated categorically that Sudan dye was only to be used for the production of non-edible items

Ghanaians on social media who saw the video of the arrest of the women thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

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The Koforidua Central Police Command has arrested seven female traders for possessing and selling palm oil adulterated with Sudan dye.

The seven women were arrested months after the FDA sampled some palm oil on the market in Koforidua and found that there was Sudan dye in it.

The police arrests seven women who had palm oil adulterated with Sudan dye. Photo credit: Getty Images & @sikaofficial/X

Source: UGC

The FDA arrested those who sold the palm oil in the market for questioning. They pointed out that there were palm oil producers who brought them the products to sell in the market.

The FDA subsequently reported to the Koforidua Central Police so they could assist with investigations and arrests.

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, the police arrested seven women whose palm oil contained Sudan dye, which the FDA had cautioned against several times.

In a video on X, a reporter from Accra-based Utv stated that the women who were arrested had gallons of palm oil, which had been seized and would be tested for any Sudan dye content.

The women who were arrested are part of those who produce palm oil from Akyem Maase in the Eastern Region.

What is Sudan dye?

According to the FDA, Sudan dye is a chemical used in the production of textiles, leather, plastics, papers, hair, mineral oils, waxes, and cosmetics to impart colour.

It is not safe for human consumption and should not be used as a food additive or colour enhancer due to its carcinogenicity and mutagenicity.

However, the dye is mostly used by palm oil traders to enhance the colour of the crude palm oil.

The Sudan dye has several adverse effects on the health of individuals who consume it. Some health issues associated with the consumption of the dye include migraine, severe allergies, hives, hyperactivity in children, and cancer.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens condemn traders for using Sudan dye

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

@BookerHooverF said:

"A classic example of why 'capitalism', aka laissez-faire, doesn’t work. Only a strong, brutal and audacious communist government can prevent this."

@GBrown32917351 wrote:

"Hmmm ɛyɛ asɛm oo Ghana 🤔. We’re our own enemies oo. The failed institution (FDA) is beginning to work now."

@kinzkid_ said:

"They are the same people that goes to church every Sunday to sing worship and prayers."

@_Dhellali wrote:

"When we say the citizens are more wicked than their leaders, it’s no joke. Very evil people. Many innocent people have suffered kidney damage due to wicked people like this."

@The_1CRITIC said:

"If found guilty, these perpetrators must be jailed for at least 15 years each and their sentencing made public to serve as a deterrent to those who commit such crimes."

@richversatile wrote:

"They should be put in jail and serve a sentence that could make them use their adulterated oil to cook for themselves, only to eat."

@profdublyn_zee said:

"Good! This should send a message to all the greedy people involved in crimes like this."

@Texel_Scrilla wrote:

"Lock em' up forever. Na this nonsense dey cause the recent kidney-related diseases in this country nu."

@yo__starboy said:

"Ei. Because of someone's greed, you will be battling with a kidney disease, and you will be spending millions on dialysis. Eyyyy. I give up."

Source: YEN.com.gh