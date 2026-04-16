Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, formerly known as Agradaa, has shared a motivational Christian message on TikTok

The video has gained significant traction on social media, drawing wide attention and discussion

Her shift from a controversial public figure to a more outspoken Christian evangelist continues to generate public interest

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, formerly known as Agradaa, has sparked widespread reactions on social media after sharing an inspirational message aimed at encouraging Christians to strengthen their faith.

In a viral TikTok video, the repentant preacher urged her followers, whom she referred to as “Kingdom Pioneers,” to remain steadfast in their belief in Christ, especially in the face of trials and spiritual challenges.

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, formerly Agradaa, has shared a viral Christian message on TikTok. Photo credit: Evg. Mama Pat/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She advised Christians not to give up when confronted with difficulties or what she described as attacks from demonic forces, including those she said may come from within families.

According to her, God has placed power in the spoken word of mankind, suggesting that individuals have the ability to prophesy and shape their realities through faith-filled declarations.

She encouraged those going through hardship to consistently use positive declarations to speak victory over their lives and circumstances.

Evangelist Patricia also referenced the biblical account of Prophet Elijah and the prophets of Baal, using it as an example to inspire believers to trust in God’s power and ultimate victory.

Evangelist Patricia encouraged believers to remain strong in faith and speak victory over their lives. Photo credit: Evangelist Mama Pat/Facebook

Source: Instagram

She stressed that the solution to life’s challenges lies in unwavering belief in God and confidence in His ability to deliver.

The video has since gone viral, drawing attention due to her notable transformation from her past controversial lifestyle to a more publicly expressed Christian identity following her legal challenges.

Many social media users have reacted positively to her message, praising her renewed commitment to Christian teachings and encouraging her to remain consistent on her new spiritual path.

Watch the inspirational TikTok video below:

Mama Pat reunites with family

A new photo of ex-convict Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has started trending online, showing her quietly seated with her close family after her release from prison.

In the viral picture, Agradaa was seated on a sofa in the middle of her family members, dressed in white.

Next to her was her husband, Angel Asiamah, who also wore white clothing with a similar cross around his neck.

Beside him was her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, in a dark suit and tie, the only person using formal attire.

On the other side of Nana Agradaa sat her parents.

Her mother was dressed in white lace with a headscarf, while her father appeared in a white outfit and a T-shirt bearing her picture.

All five were seated in a neat living room setting, with brown sofas, patterned curtains and a tiled floor visible in the background.

The trending photo has been widely shared as one of the first family moments of Agradaa since she left Nsawam Female Prison.

See the X post below:

Nana Agradaa recounts prison experience

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that evangelist Nana Agradaa, who is now an ex-convict, had admitted that she was shaking in fear when she was taken to prison and struggled to accept her 15-year sentence.

She said prayer and scriptures like Acts 12 and John 1 became her source of strength behind bars, with the video capturing her description of her time in prison as a period of deep reflection and spiritual growth.

Source: YEN.com.gh