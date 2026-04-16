Alex Manninger: Former Arsenal goalkeeper dies aged 48 after car accident

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger has been killed in a road accident, his first club Red Bull Salzburg have announced.

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Manninger, 48, helped Arsenal to the double in 1997/98, stepping in for David Seaman to make seven appearances in the Premier League and saving a penalty in the FA Cup semi-final shootout win over West Ham.

He made 64 appearances with the Gunners between 1997 and 2002, before spells in Serie A, with clubs such as Fiorentina, Siena and Juventus, the Austrian Bundesliga with Red Ball Salzburg, and the German Bundesliga, with FA Augsburg. He finished his career at Liverpool but didn't make an appearance there.

Arsenal said in a statement:

"Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger. All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time."

Manninger also won 33 caps for Austria and was part of the squad for the 2008 Euros held jointly in the country with Switzerland.

Red Bull Salzburg, where he came through the academy, posted a statement on X on Thursday reading: "We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander."

“It is devastating news,” Seaman, 62, told the Press Association. “It is really sad and it is difficult to get your head around it.

“When I think of Alex Manninger, he was a fantastic goalkeeper for us. He came in and deputised for me during a really critical time to help us win the double.

Source: YEN.com.gh