Fans with match tickets are not guaranteed Canadian visas to attend the World Cup and must go through a regular process

Canadian High Commissioner Myriam Montrat, in a statement, warned against visa scams related to the FIFA World Cup

She emphasised safe migration and anti-human trafficking policies ahead of the tournament

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Ghanaians hoping to attend the FIFA World Cup in Canada have been put on notice that buying a match ticket will not get them a visa.

2026 World Cup: Canadian High Commissioner Says Tickets Do Not Get You Into Canada

Source: Instagram

Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Montrat, issued the warning on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

She was speaking at the National Forum on Tr*fficking Through Sports at the ISSER Conference Hall, Legon, orgnaised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

According to her, Canada has already put firm measures in place to prevent human trafficking ahead of the tournament.

"A match ticket is not a visa. Every traveller must still satisfy the required immigration procedures before travelling," she stated.

She cautioned the public against paying money to anyone claiming a World Cup ticket guarantees entry into Canada, warning that fraudsters are likely to use the buzz around the tournament to push false travel promises.

Prospective travellers, she advised, should rely only on official information from embassies and recognised agencies when making travel arrangements.

Montrat also reaffirmed Canada's commitment to working with international partners to combat human trafficking and promote safe migration, the core theme of the forum, which was organised to raise awareness about the exploitation of vulnerable people through sporting events.

See the Facebook post below:

In an earlier interview, about three months ago, Her Excellency Myriam Montrat advised prospective fans for the tournament to put in their applications as early as possible.

"I will urge everybody to apply as early as possible, respect the legislation and make sure to do what are supposed to do and return after the tournament," she said.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh