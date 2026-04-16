The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has arrested a 32-year-old Nigerian, identified as Yusif Dahiru, for allegedly engaging in unauthorised waste dumping and collecting money from members of the public at an illegal dumping site near UTC in Accra.

Nigerian man who collects refuse for a living arrested in Accra for unlawful operation and extortion. Image credit: AMA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The arrest was confirmed by the Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, who stated that the suspect was picked up around 3:00 am on Monday following a tip-off.

According to him, Dahiru was operating at the site and receiving refuse from members of the public as though he had been officially assigned by the Assembly to manage waste disposal in the area. However, he had no authorisation from the AMA to carry out such duties.

He is also alleged to have collected money from residents under the guise of providing waste disposal services, while claiming to be working for a supervisor or employer.

Mr Ankrah further disclosed that during interrogation, the suspect denied being an official waste collector. However, he admitted that he had been assisting in transporting refuse to the site in exchange for money from residents.

The AMA says investigations are ongoing as it moves to clamp down on unauthorised dumping activities and related extortion within the metropolis.

Read the full statement from the AMA in the Facebook post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh