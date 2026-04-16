A Ghanaian man living in China travelled back home and gave some of his Chinese colleagues a traditional gift

The young Ghanaian man gifted his Chinese colleagues fugu and explained its traditional significance in Ghana

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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A Ghanaian man living and working in China returned home to visit and sent some traditional gifts to some of his Chinese colleagues.

In a video on X, the gentleman gifted his friends from work a fugu each and explained to them what it stood for in Ghanaian tradition.

Ghanaian man working in China gifts his Chinese colleague fugu. Photo credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

"I just returned to China from my trip back home, and I came bearing gifts for my friends at work."

After handing the fugu to his colleagues, they tried it on in the office and looked great in it.

"This is one of our traditional costumes in Ghana. I'm giving it to you as a gift."

He explained the fugu Wednesday concept to them and encouraged them to wear their traditional Ghanaian attire on those days since they had started doing some business in Ghana.

"Now in Ghana, civil servants wear it on Wednesdays and Fridays. So we have to 'do as the Romans do' because we have started doing business in Ghana. So I hope you like it."

The Chinese colleagues expressed their appreciation to their Ghanaian counterpart.

Watch the X video below:

Fugu gift to Chinese stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@msayibu1 said:

"They’re about to mass produce this and flood the market within the next 5 years, watch 🤣."

@pandero7 wrote:

"I thought we all agreed fugu should not match with the hat."

@anonymousxhuman said:

"E dey suit dem waa. Proudly Made in Ghana!"

@kaykayklef wrote:

"Watch China sell fugu 5 years down the lane."

@Carterjnr_ said:

"That’s nice, promoting Ghana 🇬🇭 every chance."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"Nice one there. Taking Ghana along and putting our products out there."

Source: YEN.com.gh