Highlife artist Fameye has gone public about a rift with Shatta Wale, revealing that repeated attempts to secure a collaboration have been met with silence, and that he has no idea what went wrong.

Speaking on Joy Prime's PrimeTime, Fameye said the two once shared a close friendship, regularly talking and planning music together, but that the communication has since dried up completely.

"I need his verse badly, but he is upset with me," he said.

According to him, he may have unknowingly said something to offend the dancehall star, though he maintains he has done nothing wrong intentionally.

Despite the tension, Fameye was full of praise for Shatta Wale, calling him a good friend and a great collaborator.

"I like him so much as a person and colleague… it's nice working with him, and I like the vibe we used to have," he said.

Fameye expressed hope the rift can be resolved, saying he remains open to rebuilding the relationship and getting back into the studio together.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh