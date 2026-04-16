Former Black Stars defender Edwin Gyimah has triggered reactions with his latest commentary after getting his house back

This comes after he opened up about his desire to get a job so he could earn a decent income and resume his responsibilities

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the discourse made by Edwin Gyimah

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Embattled Ghanaian footballer Edwin Gyimah was all smiles as he appeared on a programme on Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV.

The former Ghana defender was quizzed by the host of the show about his plan to find a place for his elderly mother after leaving his eight-bedroom house.

Edwin Gyimah makes a passionate plea to the Ghanaians after getting his issue back. Photo credit:@Auntie Naa

Source: UGC

It was at that point that the former Black Stars player indicated that before he could shoulder that responsibility, he needed to get a job.

He then used that opportunity to make a passionate appeal to well-meaning Ghanaians, groups, and companies to offer him a job and come to his aid.

He explained that he has a lot of expertise and is ready to share his knowledge and experiences.

Edwin Gyimah then expressed readiness to work with football teams, senior high schools, and universities once the opportunity comes calling.

“Now what I am seeking the most is a job. I believe that if I get a job now, that is where I can start from. So I plead that anyone, be it a team, a school or university, secondary school, I am available. I believe I can help with my experience because I have more insight into football and especially life itself. Many kids who want to play football but do not know where to start, or have the right mentality. So I plead to anyone that if there is a job available and you want me to help, I can,” he told Auntie Naa.

Edwin Gyimah's dispute with his family

The brouhaha involving Edwin Gyimah and his family gained national attention after he appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on April 9, where he described how his life had unravelled after his football career declined.

Kwaku Manu slams Edwin Gyimah’s family for attempting to ‘cheat’ him out of his home. Photo source: @momoblogs, @oyereparadio

Source: TikTok

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members have contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted have taken everything from him.

According to the ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, he, his wife and his children are now living in difficult conditions in Ghana.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Edwin Gyimah’s wife and children stir reactions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the former Black Stars player’s situation.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Vida Yeboah507 stated:

“But he said he is not financially stable. How is he going to take care of his mother?”

Attaa302 added:

“Awww, I’m even crying. Mmmm.”

Auntie Naa's team visits Edwin Gyimah's house

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Auntie Naa's team visited Edwin Gyimah’s house in Obuasi.

They were accompanied by police officers to reclaim the footballer’s property.

Source: YEN.com.gh