An Circuit Court has warned an evangelist accused of touching a woman to stop doing so.

Peter Mensah allegedly anointed the woman with Borges oil with the intention of freeing her from "spiritual marriage".

Court forgives pastor who seduced woman in the name of anointing her with the Holy Spirit (Photo: Getty Image)

When the judge asked Peter if he would be happy if none of his three daughters were subjected to such an act, the defendant replied in the negative.

According to the judge, the punishment for such an act, if found guilty, was a conviction. The court's warning came after prosecutor superintendent Patience Mario informed the court that the complainant was not in court and that the police had received a return letter.

The respondent told the court that the case was handled by the elders and compensation was paid to the 25-year-old victim. Mensa, who is also a carpenter, has been charged with serious criminal mischief.

GNA has gathered that the plaintiff lives in Accra and the suspect also resides in the capital, Accra.

On 11th August this year at around 8.30 am, the respondent took him to his room on the pretext of praying for the plaintiff and made him feel weak and helpless and sedated him.

He is accused of stripping the clothes of the complainant and rubbing Borges's oil all over his body. The defendant inserted his fingers into the plaintiff's ****** on the grounds that he was expelling an evil spirit from him.

After the incident, the complainant reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested. A warning statement has been taken from him.

