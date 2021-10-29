The Parliament of Ghana has asked that all LLB students who obtained the 50 percent pass mark in the law school entrance examinations be admitted.

The resolution was passed by parliament on Friday October 29, 2021.

By this, the General Legal Council is to compel the Ghana Law School to admit the 499 students who sat for the 2021 entrance exams and passed in accordance with the marking scheme as advertised.

Source: Yen