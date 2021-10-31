Madina MP: Francis Sosu's police bodyguard interdicted for misconduct

The police guard assigned to the Madina MP has been interdicted

The Police guard assigned to Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Inspector Daniel Agbavor, has been interdicted.

He was interdicted for alleged misconduct.

In a police press release sighted by YEN.com.gh, Inspector Agbavor was alleged to have driven into a crowd after a protest last Monday, October 25, 2021.

According to the release, his actions directly endangered the lives of two senior officers as well as the life of civilians.

The parliamentary protection unit has, however, been tasked to provide a new guard to the Madina MP.

Source: Yen.com.gh