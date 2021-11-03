The wife of the Vice president, Samira Bawumia has received massive praise for her outstanding look when she went to Asheshi University in the company of her husband, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

Dressed in a green and yellow kaba and slit outfit that perfectly matched with the white lace to give the outfit a stunning look, the second lady looked really gorgeous.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from the event, which had her husband addressing the topic: “Transforming an economy through digitalization: The Ghana story.”

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia Photo credit: Samira Bawumia

Source: UGC

Below are some of the photos;

1. Samira Bawumia dressed in a beautiful Kaba and Slit and waving at the crowd that met her with excitement when she went to Ashesi University.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. The second lady being escorted to her seat.

3. Samira sitting next to her husband.

4. The wife of the vice president is such an elegant woman.

5. Beautifully dressed Samira sitting next to the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei- Opare.

6. Samira Bawumia clearly impressed with her husband's delivery as she stands up to give him a round of applause.

7. Samira probably intentionally chose her outfit as it blends with the outfit perfectly.

Ghana Card to soon become an electronic passport

In other news, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that the Ghanacard will soon become an electronic passport for all Ghanaians.

According to Bawumia, the newest function of the Ghanacard, will be used as an e-passport for Ghanaian citizens traveling back home.

Bawumia said the passport, which will have an embedded microchip carrying information about the holder, can be read and verified in all International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) complaint borders.

Newborn babies to be given Ghana card numbers

Still on digitisation in Ghana, Bawumia has announced that all newborn babies birthed in Ghana will have a Ghanacard number within a few months.

Dr Bawumia said the actual card will be issued when the child is above age 6 when the biometrics are fully formed.

In a report filed by Starrnews.com, Bawumia said this forms part of digital reforms being undertaken at the Births and Deaths Registry

Source: Yen