Maxwell Kofi Jumah, former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, has been arrested by EOCO

He was detained on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, following an operation at his residence in Kumasi

The case is part of wider probes into alleged procurement breaches and questionable contract awards at GIHOC

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The former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has reportedly been arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The anti-graft agency reportedly carried out an operation at his residence in Kumasi before detaining him on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The EOCO reportedly arrests the former GIHOC MD, Maxwell Kofi Jumah at his Kumasi residence. Photo credit:Maxwell Kofi Jumah/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Although details of the arrest are scant, Maxwell Kofi Jumah is believed to be involved in ongoing investigations into possible irregularities in the handling of state resources during his time at GIHOC.

Kofi Jumah’s arrest comes a few weeks after officials of EOCO raided his residence in Atonsu in the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Paul Yandoh, claimed that EOCO stormed Jumah’s residence in his absence.

“They arrived when Kofi Jumah was not at home, broke into his room and took away some of his belongings,” he alleged.

Kofi Jumah, who previously served as the Mayor of Kumasi, is under investigation over alleged financial irregularities and procurement breaches during his time as MD of GIHOC.

Although no formal charges have been levelled against him, the allegations relate to the awarding of questionable contracts, asset management, and the financial management of GIHOC under Jumah’s leadership.

Read the IG post below:

National security officers arrest Kofi Jumah

It will be recalled that Jumah was arrested by National Security officers at his residence in Kumasi last year.

According to reports, the officers arrived at his home on June 29, 2025, and presented an arrest warrant displayed on a mobile phone.

Despite his requests, Jumah was not allowed to change his clothes before being taken to the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

He is under investigation for alleged financial impropriety during his tenure at GIHOC Distilleries, including the following:

Questionable vehicle acquisition: Purchasing a Genesis G90 sedan valued at over $100,000 for just GH¢4,943.11 - approximately 5% of its actual value.

Unauthorised retention of state vehicles: Keeping two official vehicles, including an Audi worth over $60,000, without the approval of the board - one of the vehicles has since been recovered and returned to Accra.

Unauthorised sale of company properties: Selling GIHOC properties in Tema valued at over $700,000 without the necessary approvals.

Alleged inflation of staff numbers: Manipulating staff figures, which reportedly placed an undue financial burden on the company.

Jumah was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties, following his arrest in connection with the alleged theft of company vehicles.

Alleged stolen vehicles retrieved from Jumah

Meanwhile, the police have retrieved three allegedly stolen vehicles from Kofi Jumah.

Lydia Yaako Donkor, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, said he had been arrested based on a complaint made by GIHOC.

"We received the petition to the effect that some vehicles, which were the property of that company, have been stolen by the said Maxwell Kofi Jumah. He is in our custody at the CID headquarters, and he is assisting in an investigation."

"I must say that as of this afternoon, we have retrieved three vehicles; the said vehicles that were stolen by him have been retrieved, so he is assisting us in the investigation, and we will take it up from there."

Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, a Council of State member has been exonerated bu the CID in a $14.3m gold fraud case. Photo credit: Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Council of State member cleared by CID

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the CID had reportedly cleared Sesi-Edem Company Limited, a firm belonging to the Volta Regional representative on the Council of State, Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, of any wrongdoing in an alleged $14.315 million gold fraud case.

The case centres on claims that JG Resources Limited failed to fully deliver gold despite receiving full payment from TAVEST FZCO.

Investigations and earlier High Court ruling found Sesi-Edem acted within a valid contract and legal trading period.

Source: YEN.com.gh