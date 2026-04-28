FIFA has removed a World Cup referee from the 2026 tournament shortlist after a shock arrest in the UK over an alleged sexual assault

The unnamed match official was reportedly arrested during a trip to officiate a European game

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19

FIFA has removed a match official from consideration for the 2026 World Cup after an arrest in the United Kingdom over an alleged sexual assault.

The governing body confirmed on Tuesday, April 28, that it was aware of what it described as a serious allegation involving a referee who had been viewed as a possible selection for next year’s global tournament in North America.

A referee faces a FIFA ban ahead of the World Cup after he was arrested in the UK over serious allegations. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

According to reports in the British press, the official was detained after an alleged incident involving a teenage boy at a hotel while in Britain for a European fixture.

Although the identity of the referee has not been disclosed, FIFA moved quickly to distance itself from the matter, as The Sun noted.

In a statement, the organisation said the individual would no longer be considered for appointments in any FIFA competition while the case remains unresolved.

The decision means the official will not feature at the expanded World Cup, which is due to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Earlier this month, FIFA announced its shortlist of match officials for the competition. The governing body selected 52 referees, 88 assistant referees, and 30 video match officials for the 104-match tournament.

A FIFA referee faces charges, 44 days before the 2026 World Cup starts in North America. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

However, the referee at the centre of the allegations was not publicly named in media reports, and the specific UEFA match he had travelled to oversee was also not revealed.

UEFA responds to referee's suspension

Meanwhile, the European football body UEFA also issued a response, saying it was following the matter with serious concern.

The organisation confirmed that the referee would not be appointed to any UEFA fixtures while investigations continue.

As Al Jazeera stated, UEFA added that the alleged incident is now the subject of an active inquiry, with authorities continuing to gather information.

Neither FIFA nor UEFA has indicated how long the suspension from officiating duties could remain in place.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the timing, with the World Cup now little more than a year away and preparations already well underway.

When will the 2026 World Cup start?

According to FIFA, the 2026 World Cup is set to begin on June 11, 2026, and will conclude on July 19, 2026.

It will be a landmark edition of the tournament, as 48 nations are scheduled to compete for the first time, making it the biggest World Cup in history.

The competition will also break new ground by being jointly hosted by three countries, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, another first in the history of the tournament.

With more teams, more matches, and three host nations involved, next year’s event is expected to be one of the most significant World Cups ever staged.

5 African players to watch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotlighted five African stars tipped to light up the 2026 World Cup as anticipation builds for football’s biggest tournament, with names like Antoine Semenyo, Sadio Mané, and Achraf Hakimi leading the list.

Having already excelled in Europe’s top leagues, the trio are widely regarded as players capable of inspiring their nations and stealing the spotlight on the world stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh