Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the minister for western region has revealed that according to a personal analysis he made, only people who make Ghc70 yearly are poor

He said this during a speech at the Townhall meeting on E-levy on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

The minister added that the economy of every country depends on well established individuals hence there is the need for middle income to rich people especially to support the e-levy deductions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The western regional minister of Ghana, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has stated emphatically that following a personal analysis he carried out, a person can only be regarded as poor in Ghana if they make as low as Ghc70 per year.

He said this during his speech at the Townhall meeting on E-levy on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah at the Townhall meeting in e-levy Photo credit: TV3 Network Limited Ghana/YouTube

Source: UGC

The minister explained that individuals in such income bracket will not experience E-levy deductions.

He went ahead to further share that to whom much is given much is expected hence individuals who make good money throughout the year have a responsibility to help improve upon the conditions of living in the country which would be through e-levy deductions.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah added that in every country, it is the well established individuals who help build the country hence all must come onboard to support the new initiative.

The western regional minister shared more in the video linked below;

Nana Akuffo Addo Points out some of the ways E-levy will Positively Impact Ghana's Economy

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 took to his official Twitter timeline to share some of the benefits the E-levy stands to bring.

In the post, Nana Addo shared that the levy will help in generating more money for road constructions and even create more jobs in the country.

He went ahead to add that, the borrowing rate of the country stands to reduce drastically and the youth should expect to gain more opportunities thanks to the E-levy.

"The e-levy will provide Government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt."

Source: YEN.com.gh