A young officer of the Ghana Police Service has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself

The name of the male police officer has been withheld until his family has been duly informed, according to a police statement

Last year, the Ghana police was hit by a series of alleged suicide cases prompting concerns for morale among officers

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into circumstances surrounding the death of one of its officers who allegedly shot himself while on duty.

According to a statement by the police, the incident happened on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Graphic Road, Abossey Okai in Accra.

Police have explained the identity of the officer will be withheld until his family has officially been notified of the sad incident.

According to a report by Class News, the police officer allegedly shot himself dead in the washroom of a building under renovation along Graphic Road.

It is not yet known why the officer allegedly took his life.

The report said police officers nearby rushed to the scene of the incident in alarm.

Last year, the police service was gripped with fear after three of its officers allegedly took their lives within a spate of three weeks.

On February 14, a police officer with the Legal and Prosecutions Unit in Ashaiman allegedly shot himself at his residence and died shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

Before this incident, on January 30, a Police Commander, Supt Cyprian Zenge, was reported to have shot himself in his house.

According to a Joy News report, the assemblyman for the area, Kizito Trill Erzoah, said the deceased left behind a note which read, “I am fed up”.

A few days after that incident, an officer with the National Protection Unit, Constable Eugene Yelnona, also allegedly shot himself dead.

Meanwhile, a report by the US government on human rights issues in Ghana has cited the Ghana Police Service for widespread abuses and impunity.

The 2021 report noted that significant human rights issues like torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment had been carried out by Ghana’s police.

The report stated that while the constitution and law prohibit such practices, there were credible reports that police beat and abused detained suspects and other citizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh