A Ghanaian man in Holland has recounted the near-death hardships he encountered during his trip from Libya to Italy

Kassim Iddrisu started his journey from Burkina Faso through Niger and the desert before arriving in Libya

He recounted how he spent three days on the sea en route to Italy and didn't expect to make it to his destination

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian man in Holland, Kassim Iddrisu, has recounted the near-death challenges he encountered during his journey from Libya to Italy for greener pastures.

The Gonja indigene in Ghana lived predominantly in his native country before relocating to the European country.

Early education in Ghana

Iddrisu received his early education at God Bless International School in Techiman in the Bono East Region, where he was born and raised.

Photos of Kassim Iddrisu and DJ Nyaami. Source: SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After junior high school, he received his secondary education at the Royal Technical College (ROTECO), Accra.

In furtherance of his education, he relocated to Takoradi in the Western Region to further his education at the Hall Mark Radio School to become a presenter and subsequently relocated to work with a radio station in Nkoranza in Bono Region.

Quitting his job to embark on the trip

Iddrisu quit his job at the radio station over issues relating to salary before starting the process to leave Ghana.

He spoke to DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa about the challenges he encountered before arriving in Libya and the subsequent near-death experience during his trip on the sea to Italy.

Watch the video below:

I Travelled to Italy Through the Libyan Sea; It was Deadly - German-based Ghanaian Man Reveals

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a German-based Ghanaian man identified as GH Boy Ben has recounted how he embarked on a fatal journey to Italy through the Libyan sea for greener pasture.

Before the takeoff, Ben was a driver alongside his thriving transport business in Ghana. He had a private taxi with one person working for him.

He, however, lost interest in working as a driver during the reign of former Ghanaian president John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor.

My Ex-husbands Cheated on Me, I Want to Marry a Woman Now - GH Lady

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a German-based Ghanaian lady has opened up about her two failed marriages as she recounted how the men cheated on her with her female friends.

She started by narrating how her second failed marriage happened, revealing that she traveled to Ghana for her father's funeral and spent three weeks.

She recounted that she left her child in the care of her second husband in Germany, with support from her trusted female friend.

Source: YEN.com.gh