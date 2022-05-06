President Nana Akufo-Addo has justified his obsession with the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana

According to the president, he is a Christian in politics and his faith in Christ motivates all his decisions for the country

Speaking at the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC, he said the National Cathedral project remains the "priority of priorities" for his administration

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said his political calling has always been guided by his Christian faith, explaining that this belief inspires all his decisions for Ghana.

The president made the remarks when he addressed a gathering at the Inaugural Africa Lecture of the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC in the United States of America on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Nana Akufo-Addo speaking at the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC, in the United States of America. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Nana Akufo-Addo revealed that he became the first African leader to speak at the lecture on Thursday.

"I indicated in my remarks that I am a Christian in politics who is unashamed of asserting my Christian faith as part of my political calling. It is this faith, and this belief in God's power to transform difficult situations into beacons of hope, that has animated my vision for moving Ghana to a situation beyond aid, and putting the country onto the road of self-reliance, sustained progress and prosperity," the president said in a post on Facebook.

The president further said his Christian faith is the motivation for the National Cathedral of Ghana project. According to him, the Cathedral project is his administration's "priority of priorities".

"The National Cathedral and Bible Museum of Africa are, thus, being developed as Ghana's gifts to the Christian community worldwide. That is a 'safe space' to organise key National, Regional, and Global Christian activities," he said about the National Cathedral project.

The National Cathedral is expected to be a historic landmark that provides a sacred space and infrastructure for the formal religious activities of the nation, like state funerals and presidential inaugural services. It is this national character that distinguishes it from the other Cathedrals in the country. Construction is currently ongoing and government is still getting donation to complete the edifice.

