A video that allegedly captures a police officer shooting at protestors at Nkoranza has incited critical comments against the police

The protestors had been throwing stones and destroying properties over the death of one of their colleagues, Albert Donkor

Comments on social media say the use of live ammunition by the police was wrong, with many questioning the crowd control training officers receive

A video that allegedly captures a police officer firing a gun at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, has gotten many on social media worried about their gun and crowd control tactics.

The youth of Nkoranza are protesting the suspected killing of one Albert Akwasi Donkor, a popular youth of the predominantly farming community, by police.

Angry youth reportedly attacked the Nkoranza Municipal Police Headquarters and freed at least six suspects in custody on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Police deployed to the area have been captured shooting into a crowd of protestors. Source: Instagram/@utvghana

Subsequently, police sent reinforcement to the area in an attempt to quell violent protests, but the youth fought back harder by throwing stones and clubs at the officers. They destroyed vehicles and other property at the police headquarters.

The death in police custody of the 28-year-old Albert Donkor, a trader and a footballer, is seen by the youth as part one of the youth as a calculated move by the security agencies.

Police have set up a probe into the circumstances leading to the death of the young man, but the youth seem not to trust the process.

Reports indicate a clash on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, between police and the rampaging residents has led to the death of the youths of the town and the injury of nine others.

As the issue dominates mainstream and social media, a video that captures an officer, who was part of a team of policemen deployed to the town, firing his gun has become another hot topic.

@johnklu asked the following question after watching the video posted by UTV:

"That police is firing live gun straight in to a crowd….who be training this guys."

@simply_kod, commented, “This is so wrong!”

@razak1650, reacted to the viral video with the following words:

“This tells us that some of them don't deserve to be our securities but the bribe ”

In the opinion of @dwomorpaul:

“De system is not working in Ghana from government down to civilians.”

@halfprice_sale commented, “Hey mr pow pow you got to learn gun control.”

@michael_akwasi_agyare_balcazar asked, “Who employ this people koraa”?

The incident in Nkoranza on Wednesday is similar to that of Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti Region where military personnel fired live rounds into a crowd of protestors.

In Ejura too the youth had been protesting the killing of one of their colleagues, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, who they suspect was a target of police in the town.

