Angry youth on Wednesday besieged the Wa Regional Police Command over the arrest of three people in the public flogging incident

The youth say the arrests were wrong because the flogging had the backing of the traditional authority of Wa

The youth pelted stones at the police late Wednesday night, compelling the police to fire tear gas in return

Hundreds of angry youth in Wa, the Upper West Region capital, have besieged the police command to demand the release of three people arrested in the public flogging incident.

Youth of Wa flogged the unidentified lady allegedly seen in the explicit video. Source: Facebook/@agbove.philip.5

Source: Facebook

Police arrested the people on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a video of a man and woman being flogged in public for alleged sexual misconduct went viral.

However, reports indicate that the angry youth on the evening of June 1, stormed the police station and pelted stones at the personnel. This compelled the police to also fire tear gas to disperse them.

A video posted by Citi News captures the pandemonium and the firing of tear gas at the Upper West Police Command on Wednesday evening.

One of the angry youths at the police station told Citi News that the public flogging had the backing of the Wa traditional authorities.

“It was an agreement between the youth and the Wa Naa that anytime such an act is out, we should bring them to the Wa Naa’s palace for punishment. Yesterday the people were punished. And today our brother who was invited to the police station…and the police remanded him.

“We don’t know why [he] has been in cells since afternoon. He didn’t video the public flogging…he didn’t beat anybody…we are asking the regional police command to release him. If not we are not going to sleep,” he said.

