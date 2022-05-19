Robbers broke into the home of a medical doctor on Thursday while he was away taking care of an emergency at the hospital

The incident happened in the Western Region of Ghana and is the third time the doctor's home has been ransacked while he was saving a life

Dr Nana Brobbey is said to have been deeply affected by the incident, with a staff of the hospital saying he is "traumatised".

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The home of a medical doctor in the Western Regon was raided on Thursday, May 19, 2022, while he was dealing with emergency surgery at the hospital.

According to reports the robbers broke into the home of Dr Nana Brobbey, who is also the Medical Director of the Dixcove Government Hospital in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, and took away valuable items.

Doctors perform surgery at a hospital (R). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One report indicates that the medical doctor left home to perform emergency surgery around 1am on Thursday, but when he returned home after saving the life of a patient he found his home ransacked.

Ahanta West Health Director, Timothy Ofori, told Connect FM that the medical doctor is currently “traumatized” because this is not the first time he has been robbed while saving a life.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“After performing the surgery successfully, he came back to his house and realised that robbers have ransacked his room. He indicated that they made away with his laptop, mobile phones, and other personal belongings. This is the third time the doctor has been robbed. He looked traumatised when I met him this morning.

“He is not even in the mood to serve again. This is a man who has left his family to serve us here in the Ahanta West District but looks at what is happening to him,” he said.

Police said they have started investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has in a different story reported that residents of Wonda World Estates, owned by businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, say they are afraid of two tigers living among them.

The tigers at the property located at Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra, are owned by Freedom Jacob Caesar, also known as Cheddar.

A report published by Citi News indicates that residents have appealed to the young businessman to remove the wild animals from the estate but he is yet to grant them that request.

Source: YEN.com.gh