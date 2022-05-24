A struggling mother of preterm twins has been discharged from the hospital after donors contributed to pay her medical bills

The financially disadvantaged woman also received assorted items to start a mini provision shop at her village in the Eastern Region

Social media influencer Nana Tea and a US-based Ghanaian woman visited the mother and her babies to present the items

Angels are walking the face of the earth. A struggling mother of preterm twins can now heap a sigh of relief thanks to donors who came to her aid.

Mrs Poku, a US-based Ghanaian woman, has donated food and assorted items, including toiletries to the deprived mother.

The kind-spirited woman recently arrived in the country and continued with her charitable deeds.

Photos of the mother of the twins and her preterm babies with US-based Ghanaian woman.

Source: Facebook

Previous kind gestures

Mrs Poku has given money to a person living with cerebral palsy, widows, and towards the construction of a blind woman's house.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, social media influencer Nana Tea, real name James Annor Tetteh, said they visited the mother and her babies at a village in the Eastern Region of Ghana to donate the items.

''She came to Ghana, and I took her to the village where the preterm twins are. She visited and gave them some baby items from the US,'' he said.

In addition to Mrs Poku's items, Nana Tea said he got extra provisions for the woman to start operating a mini shop in the village.

''I received money from several donors and used it to buy things for the lady to start a tabletop provisions shop in the village. I also settled all her hospital bills before they discharged her,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Nana Tea shared heartwarming photos with YEN.com.gh. See the images below:

Photo of Mr Poku, mom of preterm twins, and the babies.

Source: Facebook

Photo of assorted items given to mom of preterm twins.

Source: Facebook

