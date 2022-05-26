A new document that has been leaked online shows some of Ghana's political and business elites acquired lands that were formerly owned by the state

Names such as former Chief Justices Georgina Wood, Sophia Akuffo and Sir Sam Jonah were named in the document

The document has hit the internet following concerns over the massive wealth in late Sir John's leaked will

Another leaked document making waves on social media shows former Chief Justices Sophia Akuffo and Georgina Wood, business mogul Sir Sam Jonah and other big names own state lands.

The document sighted by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, May 26, 2022, contains the names of over 200 politicians, businessmen, and women as well as former and existing public officers some of who occupied top positions in the judiciary.

Some of the state lands, located in prime areas of the capital, were also acquired by some prominent institutions.

The document shows the following people acquired plots meant for the International Students Hostel:

Former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood

Former Dean, Faculty of Law, Legon Akua Kuenyehia,

Freddie Worsemau Blay, NPP Chairman,

Former NPP Minister for Foreign Affairs (2007-2009), Akwasi Osei Adjei, MP for Adansi Asokwa KT Hammond.

Other people listed as owners of the state lands some of which were acquired through unpublicised competitive bidding are:

Ben Owusu Mensah, former Director-General of GPHA,

Osei Kuffuor,

Frank Mpare, Secretary to Cabinet under NPP,

KK Sarpong, former GNPC boss,

Esther Obeng Dapaah, former NPP MP for Abrem,

Ambassador Kobina Wood, NPP functionary,

Irene Addo, former NPP MP

Oboshie Sai Coffie, former Minister of Tourism,

Dr Abu Sakara Forster, CPP Vice-Presidential Candidate (2008),

Hajia Alima Mahama, NPP former Minister, Women and Children,

Elizabeth Ohene, veteran journalist and former Minister,

Sir Sam Jonah, formerly of Ashanti Gold and now of Jonah Capital.

This newly leaked document follows the controversy about plans by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration to declassify portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve for commercial development through an Executive Instrument, E. I 144.

There is a push back from well-meaning people in society and the opposition National Democratic Congress for Akufo-Addo to undo the E.I. 144 which came into force on May 1, 2022.

The government has justified the E.I 144, saying it only completed a plan that started under the previous administration.

However, amid the controversy over the E.I 144, the last will and testament of the former NPP stalwart, and CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, leaked.

The leaked will show he owned large sections of the Achimota Forest lands and lands in other parts of the country, numerous houses and other properties, prompting calls for a deeper probe into the acquisition of state lands and properties by living public officers and high-ranking members of the society.

Source: YEN.com.gh