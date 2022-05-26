Former Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been honoured by students of Cape Coast University

The students presented a citation to the current Energy Minister for successfully implementing the Free SHS and improving the welfare of teachers during his time as Education Minister

The students said in a statement accompanying the citation that Dr Opoku Prempeh was an outstanding education minister

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of sandwich campuses of the Cape Coast University has honoured former Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for his good leadership.

At a ceremony in Cape Coast last Saturday, May 21, 2022, the coalition of SRC Presidents of the campuses presented a citation to Dr. Prempeh, in recognition of his impactful leadership during his time as Education Minister in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to the coalition, Dr. Prempeh, now Energy Minister, contrary to the skepticism of many, successfully supervised the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy.

The citation for the former Education Minister was received in his absence by his aides. Source: Facebook/@MatthewOPrempeh

Source: Facebook

On teacher education, the coalition said Dr. Prempeh never downplayed its importance in the country.

“In this regard, he ensured the reinstatement of the monthly allowance of teacher trainees which had been scrapped by the erstwhile administration.

“He also provided leadership in the birth and implementation of the 3-Semester Post Diploma Sandwich Programme, which has today served as launching pad for numerous Diploma teachers to acquire a degree certificate” the coalition was quoted in a report by Peace FM.

The coalition also indicated that Dr. Prempeh also ensured that the Ghanaian teacher is given the appropriate recognition as a professional by overseeing the successful institutionalisation of the teacher licensure policy.

“These and many more make us believe that he has been an outstanding Minister and thus, deserves our commendation,” the statement added.

The citation was received on behalf of the Energy Minister by his Technical Assistant Mr. Kwame Agyin Agyapong and Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Energy, Mr. Kwasi Obeng-Fosu.

Other recipients were the General Secretary of GNAT, Mr. Thomas T. Musah and Prof. Christine Adu-Yeboah.

The coalition of SRC Presidents of all sandwich campuses of the University of Cape Coast was formed to among others seek the welfare and the interest of sandwich students in the pursuit of university education.

Source: YEN.com.gh