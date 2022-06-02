The Office of the Special Prosecutor has frozen all the assets of the late former NPP General Secretary, Sir John

The move is part of ongoing investigations into the massive wealth contained in the leaked will of the late politician and former CEO of the Forestry Commission

His leaked will has become a matter of public discussion with many alleging that the former public officer pillaged state resources to acquire his large wealth

It has emerged that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has frozen all the assets of the late former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John.

The late former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie. Source: Facebook/@newpatrioticparty.org

Source: Facebook

Reports indicate that the move is part of ongoing investigations into the massive wealth of the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission.

Accra-based media house Joy News reports on Thursday, June 2, 2022, that its sources say the Special Prosecutor has frozen all of late Sir John’s bank accounts and assets.

Special Prosecutor opens investigations

The Office of the Special Prosecutor started full investigations into huge acquisitions of the late former public officer which were contained in his leaked will.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said in a statement dated May 26, 2022, that the investigations would deal with suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of alleged improper and unlawful acquisition of state property at the Achimota Forest enclave and the Ramsar catchment at Sakumono in Accra by the late Sir John.

Mr Agyebeng directed the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to fully cooperate with the OSP in the investigations.

The investigations followed a public uproar over a leaked will on social media that the late FC boss had allegedly willed many acres of the Achimota Forest and the Ramsar area to his family members and others.

Houses, businesses, lands, bank accounts and other properties listed in leaked will

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh covered the eye-popping details of the leaked last will and testament of Sir John in a previous story. The leaked will contains a huge collection of houses, businesses, lands and bank accounts many of which were willed to Michael Owusu, identified as his nephew.

YEN.com.gh has sighted the leaked document published by many media outlets, including Accra-based The Fourth Estate, which shows the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission owned 12 houses, 12 parcels of lands of different sizes, 12 different types of private vehicles, among others.

His vast Achimota Forest lands have dominated discussions because the will was leaked at a time when Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has been accused on social media of using an Executive Instrument to sell off large parts of the forest lands for commercial development.

Source: YEN.com.gh