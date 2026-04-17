Zonda Tec Ghana is set to pay GH¢250,000 in damages for a brand new truck's early breakdown

The judge in the case also doled out a long warranty extension after truck engine woes within three months

Defendant’s argument about modifications backfired as the judge found no supporting evidence

The court orders Zonda Tec Ghana to pay GH¢250k damages and repair the brand new truck of the customer, which broke down within 3 months of purchase

Zonda Tec Ghana has been ordered to pay GH¢250,000 to a man after a brand new truck he bought broke down within three months.

Zonda Tec Ghana is set to pay GH¢250,000 in damages to a customer. Credit: AJ Paulsen/ZONDA TEC GHANA LTD

Source: Facebook

The court order, which benefited one Tony Afoakwa on April 10, also directed the company to repair the truck.

The judgment shared by the Law Platform indicated that Zonda Tec Ghana Limited had breached its 6-month warranty to Afoakwa.

The judge in the case also extended the warranty for the damaged engine of the brand-new truck to three years after the repairs.

The company had claimed that modification of the bucket of the truck resulted in the vehicle's engine problems, which occurred within 3 months of purchase.

But the judge dismissed the argument saying:

“I do not think constructing a bucket at the back of a truck should affect the engine of the truck. The Defendant claim, that the truck was overloaded, which was denied by the Plaintiff, is not supported by any corroborative evidence.”

Recent court decisions in favour of customers

Earlier in April, the Supreme Court ruled that Vodafone Ghana Limited breached the data privacy rights of Elorm Kwami Gorni, a customer of the telecommunications company.

According to the ruling, Vodafone breached the customer’s data privacy by allowing an unknown individual to register and operate a mobile money wallet using his Ghana Card details without his consent.

In a 4-1 majority decision, the Apex Court held that Vodafone failed to implement adequate verification measures, leading to the unauthorised activation of the mobile money account.

Consequently, the court awarded Gorni GH¢10,000 in nominal damages, citing the potential for identity misuse and money laundering risks.

The ruling relied on two of Ghana's Data Protection Act provisions and landmark privacy cases.

Car prices drop

In February, the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana announced a 15% reduction in vehicle prices following the relative stability of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar and the abolition of the COVID-19 levy.

Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana reduce vehicle prices by 15%.Credit: Car dealers Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a statement dated February 15, 2026, the group stated that the reduction is in line with their earlier commitment to reduce their prices when the country's economy becomes favourable.

"The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG) wishes to formally inform the general public that in line with our earlier commitment, members of the Union have reduced vehicle prices by an average of 15% following the relative stabilization of the Ghana cedi against the US Dollar, as well as the abolition of Covid-19 levy."

Car dealer explains why many prefer Vitz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian car dealer gave reasons why many people in Ghana prefer Toyota Vitz cars to others.

The car dealer explained that most Toyota Vitz cars imported into Ghana are Hybrid models, which contribute to their strong fuel efficiency reputation.

The Toyota Vitz remains popular in Ghana due to its affordability, easy maintenance and reliable performance on local roads.

Source: YEN.com.gh