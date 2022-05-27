The Office of the Special Prosecutor has started investigating claims that some of the lands and properties listed in Sir John's will were acquired wrongly

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said in a statement that the lands at the Achimota Forest area and the Ramsar in Sakumono will be given priority

The move by the Special Prosecutor follows uproar about the numerous properties listed in the leaked will of the late public officer

The Special Prosecutor has begun investigations into alleged unlawful acquisitions of lands, houses and other properties contained in Sir John’s will.

The properties at the Achimota Forest enclave and the Ramsar catchment at Sakumono in Accra as listed in late Sir John’s will be given priority by investigators.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 26, 2022, Special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said the probe would focus on suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the alleged improper and unlawful acquisition of state property.

In the statement, Mr Agyebeng also urged the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to fully cooperate with his investigations.

The move by the Special Prosecutor follows public uproar over the leaked last will and testament of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, who was CEO of the Forestry Commission and a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

In the will, the late public officer directed that large acres of the lands should be given his relatives, which one Michael Owusu, described as his nephew allocated the largest share of the willed properties.

Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has said its investigations into listed land properties in the leaked will of Sir John reveal he does not own any lands at the Achimota Forest area and the Sakumonor Ramsar.

In a press statement dated May 24, 2022, the Minister, Abdulai Jinapor, said the preliminary investigations also reveal that the will of the former Forestry Commission boss and NPP politician is a subject matter of litigation in the courts.

Portions of the statement reads as follows:

“Further checks at the Lands and the Forestry Commissions, the repositories of the records of the lands in question, show no record of ownership of Lands at, the Achimota Forest or the Sakumono Ramsar Site, by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie."

Also, private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has provided some ideas on how the state can stop public officers from rampant corruption in the wake of Sir John’s leaked will.

According to Mr Kpebu, who is also an anti-corruption campaigner, Ghana has good laws that could easily fight unexplained wealth. However, their implementation remains a challenge.

Mr Kpebu’s comments were contained in an exclusive interview he granted YEN.com.gh in the wake of the leaked property-loaded will of Sir John, the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission.

