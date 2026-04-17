Hajia4Reall has said she has transitioned to professional makeup artistry during a lively TikTok session

Showcasing her luxury cars to followers, she noted that she was offering her services for $1,000 per session

The video of Hajia4Reall has sparked reactions online, with many asking questions about her wealth

Ghanaian socialite and musician, Hajia4Reall, known in private life as Mona Faiz Montrage, has ventured into a new profession.

Hajia4Reall Says She Now Works as Makeup Artist: "I Charge $1000"

Source: Instagram

According to her, she is now a professional makeup artist who is taking bookings from those who can afford her services.

Hajia4Reall disclosed this during a TikTok live session with her followers, which later circulated online.

In the video, the Fine Girl singer is seen dressed in red and ready to step out with a friend.

She then asks her followers to choose her ride from three cars in the house. She eventually settled on a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

After sitting in the car, Hajia4Reall answered a question from a follower, saying:

"I'm a professional makeup artist. Book me for $1,000."

Source: YEN.com.gh