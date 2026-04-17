Hajia4Reall Says She Now Works as Makeup Artist: "I Charge $1000"
- Hajia4Reall has said she has transitioned to professional makeup artistry during a lively TikTok session
- Showcasing her luxury cars to followers, she noted that she was offering her services for $1,000 per session
- The video of Hajia4Reall has sparked reactions online, with many asking questions about her wealth
Ghanaian socialite and musician, Hajia4Reall, known in private life as Mona Faiz Montrage, has ventured into a new profession.
According to her, she is now a professional makeup artist who is taking bookings from those who can afford her services.
Hajia4Reall disclosed this during a TikTok live session with her followers, which later circulated online.
In the video, the Fine Girl singer is seen dressed in red and ready to step out with a friend.
She then asks her followers to choose her ride from three cars in the house. She eventually settled on a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.
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After sitting in the car, Hajia4Reall answered a question from a follower, saying:
"I'm a professional makeup artist. Book me for $1,000."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh