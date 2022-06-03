The last thing anyone wants to hear is that their home is haunted by ghosts as is shown in many horror movies

Some people believe in paranormal activities whiles others do not believe that such things can exist in this material world

Whether one believes it or not, they cannot deny some unexplained things that sometimes happen in their homes which are abnormal

Whether one believes in the supernatural or not, they cannot deny some unexplained circumstances that they find themselves. This makes it difficult because there is usually very little scientific evidence to back up such experiences.

A woman is frightened as she watches television. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights some spooky occurrences that take place in the homes of some people and why many believe it could be spirits at work.

There is Always a Peculiar Smell

If it seems as though there is a weird smell at home which you cannot determine where it is coming from, it could be a sign that there are other worldly beings around. This smell is not coming from the refrigerator or any other item in the house. It is a very strange smell that seems to always linger in the room.

Sudden Change in Room Temperature

One thing that characterises the presence of another entity is a sudden change in temperature since they carry their aura and atmosphere with them. This is why most paranormal investigators use digital thermometers to track the presence of ghosts in houses.

One Hears Noises When Alone at Home

Sometimes, people complain about hearing muffled noises in their apartment even when they are alone at home. After staying at a place for a long time, one will be able to differentiate regular noises from abnormal ones. When one experiences the latter, it could be a sign of the presence of spirits.

One Always Feels That They are Being Watched

This happens when people are alone at home but still feel a presence with them in their rooms. Sometimes they experience a sudden chill down their spine, the hairs on the body stand up or just perceive a presence in a certain aspect of the house.

