A lot of resources have gone into the building of expensive malls across Ghana where people can go shopping

The shopping malls sprung up as a result of economic growth and demands to provide standard state-of-the-art marketplaces

These malls usually serve as one-stop shops where people can buy everything they need without visiting multiple places

Ghana boasts of big and expensive malls usually found in the major cities such as Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi. In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights the most expensive malls in Ghana, their price and where they can be found.

Kumasi City Mall ($95 million)

Kumasi City Mall.

The Kumasi City Mall in Ghana's second-largest city, Kumasi, is Ghana's most expensive mall. The mall caters to the shopping needs of the 3.6 million people living in Kumasi. Construction of the mall cost a large sum of $95 million and is home to about 61 stores and services.

The building is owned by Delico Kumasi Limited. Construction of the building started in 2014 and finished in 2017.

West Hills Mall ($93 million)

West Hills Mall.

The West Hills Mall in Accra sits on a 23-acre piece of land and was constructed at a cost of $93 million. It accommodates about 65 shops in total and was the most expensive shopping mall in West Africa for three years running.

The building is owned by Delico Property Developments and Social Security & National Investment Trust. Construction of the building started in 2013 and finished in 2016.

Takoradi Mall ($40 million)

Takoradi Mall.

The Takoradi mall in the "Oil City" cost $40 million to construct. It is strategically located at the intersection of the city’s two busiest thoroughfares, next to the Takoradi Airport. The mall sits on 11,000 square meters of floor space and has 74 shops with parking spaces for up to 375 cars.

The building is owned by Africanus Mensah.

Accra Mall ($36 million)

Accra Mall.

The Accra Mall is arguably the most popular mall in Ghana. It was the first biggest shopping mall in Ghana and is located off the Tetteh Quarshie interchange. It has an area size of 25,000 square metres and accommodates about 65 shops.

The building cost $36 million to construct and has a parking space for about 900 cars. The brain behind this huge edifice is the late Joseph Owusu Akyaw. He has a statue erected in his honour located inside the mall.

Ghana Tops List of Africa's Most Expensive Countries to Rent a One Bedroom Apartment

Ghana is not only home to expensive malls. In a recent report, it was discovered that the country is also the most expensive place to rent a one-bedroom property. This comes as no surprise as there is a housing deficit of about 1.8 million units in the country.

In addition to that, landlords expect tenants to pay one or two years' rent advance for their overpriced homes.

