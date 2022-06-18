Soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) stormed some flooded areas in Accra to rescue civilians in their homes after the rains on Wednesday

The heavy downpours on June 15, 2022, brought business activities to a halt and left many civilians stranded

The military personnel visited Adjei Kojo, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Graphic Road, and Kasoa, to evacuate people from their flooded homes

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) once again proved that the establishment is not disconnected from the woes of the public after the heavy rains on Wednesday.

Personnel from the GAF visited low-lying areas in Accra following the heavy downpours on June 15, 2022, to save lives and properties.

The hours of heavy rains left many communities in the capital flooded, bringing business activities to a halt and many people stranded.

The soldiers under the rescue mission Operation Boafo, meaning operation helper, stormed some affected areas to rescue civilians trapped in their homes due to the floods.

The patriotic soldiers were at Adjei Kojo, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Graphic Road, and Kasoa, Pulse Ghana reported.

Accra Floods: Videos After Rains Emerge

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaians shared videos of flooded areas following Wednesday's rains that brought business activities to a halt in some places in Accra.

The floods following the rains caused severe gridlocks on some principal streets in the Greater Accra Region, and some netizens and media platforms uploaded visuals online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the videos making the rounds on social media, particularly Twitter.

Police Advise Public

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana Police Service advised the public to be cautious in their movement and use of roads following heavy rains in Accra.

The rains have continued into Sunday morning, but rather calmly compared to Saturday evening.

In a statement issued, the Service said some principal streets and highways in the Accra-Tema Metropolitan areas and beyond experienced flooding due to Saturday's downpour.

