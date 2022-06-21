Historical buildings in Ghana like the Labaranga mosque and Elmina Castle among others contribute to the country's rich cultural heritage and history

They are very old buildings that tell the stories of oppression, survival, and bravery, or simply serve as monuments of identity and unity

The government of Ghana has made efforts to preserve some of these historic monuments and relics which evoke strong emotions among Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana has very old buildings which now serve as historic sites frequented by both local and foreign tourists. Some of these buildings have belonged to ancient tribes and some have now become part of UNESCO World Heritage sites. YEN.com.gh mentions these historical buildings below.

Labaranga Mosque

The Labaranga Mosque. Photo credit: Koko. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Labaranga mosque in the Northern region of Ghana was built in 1421 and is said to be the oldest mosque in Ghana and West Africa.

The mosque is made of mud and sticks. The site is also the burial grounds for its founder called Ayuba. The mosque has four entrances: one each for the village chief, men, women, and the muezzin who leads the call to prayer.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Elmina Castle

The Elmina Castle. Photo credit: Visit Ghana. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Elmina Castle in Ghana is one of Ghana's most populous tourist destinations. It was built by the Portuguese in 1482 as a trading post but later became a place for holding and shipping off slaves across the Atlantic ocean to other countries.

People visiting Elmina Castle. Photo credit: NYU Journalism. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

It is the oldest European building in existence in sub-Saharan Africa and has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List. It has served as a Police Recruit Training Centre and a secondary school. It is presently a historical museum.

Asante Traditional Buildings

Asante Traditional Buildings. Photo credit: Getty Images. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Asante Traditional Buildings are what remains of a once-powerful and influential empire. The Ashanti Kingdom was a great force to reckon with in the 18th century. They erected thirteen houses in a historic location which have become cultural icons.

They were designated as one of two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Ghana in 1980. The walls are built of clay or mud, while the roofs are made of braided palm branches. They feature a geometrical pattern with stylised animal symbols adorning them.

The Jamestown Lighthouse

The Jamestown Lighthouse. Photo credit: James Hall and Nana Bediako. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Jamestown lighthouse in Accra was erected in the 1930s to replace an old lighthouse that was built in 1871. The lighthouse stands at about 92 ft and comprises a stone tower with a lantern and a gallery attached to a keeper's house. Both lighthouse and keeper's house are painted with red and white horizontal bands.

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about 10 tourist sites people should visit at least once in their lifetime. There are beautiful places to visit in Ghana because the country boasts of cosmopolitan cities, exotic breeds of wildlife, idyllic beaches and rich history.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh