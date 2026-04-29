Former New Force spokesperson Shalimar Abbiusi released a statement on April 28, accusing Nana Kwame Bediako's entities of unauthorised use of her image and likeness

Abbiusi said her lawyers had issued a cease-and-desist letter to Bediako on April 13, 2026, through Merton & Everett LLP, with no response received from his camp

The controversy emerged nearly three years after Abbiusi was arrested, held beyond the legal limit, and subsequently deported to Belgium over her association with the New Force

Shalimar Abbiusi, the former spokesperson for Nana Kwame Bediako’s New Force, has stirred controversy on social media after calling out her former boss.

The former spokesperson for the New Force, Shalimar Abbiusi, calls out Nana Kwame Bediako for the alleged unauthorised use of her voice and likeness. Image credit: @shallieabbiusi, NanaKwameBediako

Source: Instagram

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, Shalimar said it had come to her knowledge that her image, likeness, and voice were being used by the New Force and other organisations founded by the wealthy businessman for an upcoming video campaign.

She stated emphatically that she was no longer affiliated with Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar and Freedom Jacob Caesar, and his entities, including The New Force, New Africa Foundation, and New Africa Congress.

Shalimar Abbiusi expressed dismay with the development as she claimed her lawyers had formally issued a cease and desist letter to Nana Kwame Bediako with no response.

“This development comes despite a formal cease-and- desist letter issued on my behalf on 13 April 2026, through my lawyers, Merton & Everett LLP,” the statement said.

“That letter demanded an immediate end to the unauthorised use of my name, image, likeness, voice and audio-visual content, and the removal of all material creating the false impression that I remain affiliated with, supportive of, or authorised to speak for The New Force, New Africa Foundation, New Africa Congress, Nana Kwame Bediako, Cheddar and or any affiliated person or entity.”

Abbiusi added that for the avoidance of doubt, she was no longer holding any role with Nana Kwame Bediako’s entities and said her past affiliation with him was not a license to be used to forever exploit her image, voice, and likeness.

The statement instructed all media houses, bloggers, social media platforms, politicians, and others, to cease amplifying any content that continued to associate her with the New Force and Cheddar.

"I have instructed my lawyers to take all necessary legal steps as may become appropriate. I will not permit my identity, former role, or past association to be used to create a false impression of endorsement, affiliation, representation, or support for any agenda I have not freely and expressly chosen to be associated with," the statement concluded.

The Twitter post with Shalimar Abbiusi’s statement about the New Force is below.

Shalimar Abbiusi arrested over New Force advocacy

The move to disassociate herself from Nana Kwame Bediako occurred nearly three years after Shalimar Abbiusi faced a massive ordeal that many observers described as political persecution for her association with the New Force.

In a statement released by the New Force on December 7, 2023, the political organisation said its spokesperson was arrested on December 4 and had remained in custody since, violating her constitutional rights and sparking concerns about human rights abuses.

The New Force said during her four days in custody, Abbiusi was reportedly questioned about The New Force, denied legal representation, subjected to an unlawful search, and held beyond the legal 48-hour limit without formal charges.

She was later released and deported to Belgium over claims that she had presented false information on her immigration documents to secure her stay in Ghana.

Below is the Twitter post with details of Shalimar Abbiusi’s detainment in 2023.

The Accra High Court orders popular businessman Nana Kwame Bediako to settle a debt he owes the UK firm Cola Holdings. Image credit: NanaKwameBediako

Source: Facebook

Nana Kwame Bediako faces $14.9m judgment debt

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako faced a $14.9m judgment debt after a ruling from the Accra High Court.

In a January 2025 ruling, the court ordered the businessman to pay out a debt of US$14,928,314.70 to the British company Cola Holdings Limited following a truncated deal, enforcing an earlier order issued by the High Court of England and Wales.

Source: YEN.com.gh