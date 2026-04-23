Paul Tawiah Quaye: Former IGP Under Atta Mills Reportedly Passes On
- Former IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye reportedly passed away after a period of illness
- Quaye served as Inspector-General of Police under President John Evans Atta Mills
- He was known for restoring public confidence and professional standards in law enforcement
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Former Inspector-General of Police, Paul Tawiah Quaye has reportedly passed on.
Joy News reported that passed away following a period of illness. His exact date of death has not been made official.
While official confirmation from the family is still being formalised, senior police circles have begun sharing tributes to a staunch law enforcement officer.
Paul Tawiah Quaye was appointed Inspector-General of Police by the late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2009. He served as the Inspector General of Police from May 16, 2009, to February 5, 2013.
During his tenure, he was credited with launching several initiatives aimed at restoring public confidence in the police and ensuring that officers adhered to the highest standards of professional conduct.
Quaye rose through the profession to become the Commissioner in Charge of Research and Planning before his appointment as the Inspector General of Police.
He retired on February 4, 2013.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.