Former IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye reportedly passed away after a period of illness

Quaye served as Inspector-General of Police under President John Evans Atta Mills

He was known for restoring public confidence and professional standards in law enforcement

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Former Inspector-General of Police, Paul Tawiah Quaye has reportedly passed on.

Joy News reported that passed away following a period of illness. His exact date of death has not been made official.

Paul Tawiah Quaye, a Former IGP from the Mills era has been reported dead

Source: UGC

While official confirmation from the family is still being formalised, senior police circles have begun sharing tributes to a staunch law enforcement officer.

Paul Tawiah Quaye was appointed Inspector-General of Police by the late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2009. He served as the Inspector General of Police from May 16, 2009, to February 5, 2013.

During his tenure, he was credited with launching several initiatives aimed at restoring public confidence in the police and ensuring that officers adhered to the highest standards of professional conduct.

Quaye rose through the profession to become the Commissioner in Charge of Research and Planning before his appointment as the Inspector General of Police.

He retired on February 4, 2013.

Source: YEN.com.gh