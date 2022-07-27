The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has invited some high-ranking officials at the presidency for questioning over a suspected corruption case

The special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng said in a statement that the case concerns the money awarded for a contract by the National Development Authority

The statement revealed that all the invited persons invited for questioning have been placed on bail

The Coordinator for Special Initiative at the Jubilee House and many of his serving officers have been invited by the Special Prosecutor over a suspected corruption case.

Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, disclosed in a statement that the case concerns a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority (NDA) to a consultant, A&Qs Consortium, under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme.

The statement said the suspected corruption case borders heavily on the quantum of the contract sum.

The Special Prosecutor stated in the statement released on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that the Chief Executive and relevant past officers of the NDA have also been invited.

“All the invited persons have been placed on bail. All persons deemed culpable by the Special Prosecutor for corruption and corruption-related offence (s) would be charged and arraigned before the High Court for prosecution,” the OSP communication disclosed.

Afrobarometer report discloses Ghanaians perceive police and Presidency as most corrupt institutions

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service and the Presidency rank as the two institutions perceived as most corrupt by Ghanaians, according to the latest Afrobarometer report.

The corruption perception research by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) reveals that the Police topped the leader board of corrupt institutions with a score of 65%, followed by the Presidency with a score of 55%.

Members of Parliament followed closely with 54%, then judges and magistrates, tax officials, and the Electoral Commission.

Also, the report showed that the Presidency’s approval ratings fell by 31% between 2019 and 2022, from 61% to 30%.

According to the report, the Ghana Armed Forces, religious and traditional leaders, and the courts were the most trusted institutions in Ghana.

Afrobarometer is a pan-African survey research network that provides data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.

Eight survey rounds in up to 39 countries have been completed since 1999.

The Afrobarometer team in Ghana, led by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, interviewed a nationally representative sample of 2,400 adult Ghanaians in April 2022.

