Prices of Toyota Hiace in Ghana continued to vary significantly, with older local used models offering the cheapest entry point, while newer foreign used and brand new high roof versions commanded much higher figures

Foreign used Hiace models remained a preferred choice for many buyers due to their cleaner condition, lower mileage, and improved reliability compared to locally used options already operating within Ghana

Despite the wide price gap, the Toyota Hiace maintained its position as a top transport business vehicle in Ghana due to its durability, availability of spare parts, and strong resale value over time

The Toyota Hiace has maintained its strong presence in Ghana’s transport sector, serving as a reliable option for both commercial operators and private users.

Latest Toyota Hiace prices in Ghana in 2026, current market guide. Image credit: Freepik, Augustine Tuffour, Farago Motors Ghana

Source: UGC

In 2026, the pricing of the popular van reflects its wide range of models, conditions, and uses across the country.

At the lower end of the market, locally used Hiace buses remain the most affordable entry point.

These are commonly used for trotro services and are often older models from the late 1990s to early 2000s.

Prices of outdated Toyota Hiace models in Ghana

Prices for such vehicles typically range between GH₵75,000 and GH₵200,000, depending on the engine condition, maintenance history, and overall bodywork.

Slightly newer local versions in better shape can reach up to GH₵250,000 or GH₵300,000, especially when they have been properly maintained.

Foreign used Hiace models, widely known as home use, continue to attract buyers looking for cleaner and more reliable options.

Models from around 2008 to 2015 are generally priced between GH₵260,000 and GH₵450,000.

These vehicles often come with better interiors and fewer mechanical issues compared to local used ones.

Prices of current Toyota Hiace models

More recent imports, particularly from 2016 to 2021, fall within a higher range of GH₵500,000 to GH₵780,000, especially for high roof and long wheelbase variants designed for passenger comfort and increased capacity.

At the top end are brand new Toyota Hiace models, which offer modern features, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced safety systems.

These include commuter buses and executive variants used for corporate transport and tourism.

Prices for brand new units typically start from around GH₵850,000 and can exceed GH₵1.2 million, depending on specifications and configuration.

Across all categories, the Hiace remains a preferred choice due to its durability, availability of spare parts, and strong resale value. Its flexibility for different business uses continues to make it a key investment in Ghana’s growing transport industry.

YEN.com.gh analyses how much a new Pragya costs in Ghana in 2026 as commercial transport becomes increasingly popular. Image credit: Tuatuagye

Source: UGC

Prices of Pragya Tricycle in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the current prices of Pragya, commonly used in Ghana as a means of transportation.

Prices of motorbikes varied widely, with brands like TVS and Bajaj on the higher end and Apsonic and Royal Motor more affordable.

Despite rising costs driven by import duties and demand, many Ghanaians still see the motor king business as a reliable way to earn.

Source: YEN.com.gh