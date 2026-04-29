A pregnant woman has reportedly died at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa after her request for a caesarean section was allegedly declined.

The family indicated they waited for almost three days, as the hospital claimed they lacked beds in the recovery ward.

Pregnant Woman Dies After Alleged Denial of C-section in Hospital, “Waited for 3 Days”

Source: UGC

Per reports by Citinewsroom, the deceased, identified as Opoku Abigail, was initially taken to a private health facility for delivery but was later referred to the Kasoa-based hospital after experiencing prolonged labour.

According to her sister, upon arrival at the Mother and Child Hospital, both the patient and her relatives requested a C-section, but hospital staff reportedly refused, citing that the recovery ward was full.

The family says Abigail passed away nearly 36 hours after being admitted, with the baby still in her womb. Her death occurred on Sunday, April 26, and relatives claim similar incidents have previously occurred at the facility.

Speaking to Citi News, a sister of the deceased called for a review of the hospital’s operations, insisting the situation could have been avoided if surgical intervention had been allowed.

“Before she was referred, we were told to allow for a cesarean surgery to save both the mother and the baby. But when we told the nurses at Mother and Child Hospital, they said the recovery ward was fully occupied, so they couldn’t perform the surgery,” she explained.

“They told us she will deliver. We arrived between 2 and 3 am, but they gave her no meds. She was lying in pain, and even when she personally requested the CS, they didn’t mind her,” she added.

Attempts to reach the Medical Director and Administrator of the hospital for a response were unsuccessful, as hospital officials told Citi News’ Central Regional correspondent that both were unavailable to comment.

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Boy dies over medical negligence at hospital

The same hospital is now being linked to another allegation of medical negligence, following claims that it contributed to the untimely death of a 17-year-old boy, Nana Adu, back in 2024.

According to a report by Metro TV, medical staff reportedly administered the wrong meds during treatment, which they believe led to the boy’s death. They also accuse the facility of extortion while he was under care.

Family accounts indicate that on the night of April 24, 2024, tensions arose between relatives and health workers over delays in treatment. The boy was later rushed to the hospital, where he died about an hour after arrival.

The father, Daniel Haditor, alleges that a nurse later noticed the error after nearly three bottles of the incorrect meds had already been given, at which point the boy’s condition reportedly worsened.

Following the incident, distraught family members stormed the hospital demanding answers, and in the process, some medical staff were physically attacked before police intervened.

Medical Superintendent Dr Apetogbor Dzedegbe maintains that staff made efforts to stabilise the patient, but the family is insisting on an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The Awutu Senya East Municipal Health Services has not yet issued an official response on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh