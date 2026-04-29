Empress Lupita is back on social media several weeks after a video of her looking rejuvenated in Koforidua surfaced

In a series of posts, the controversial TikTok personality confessed her love for the American President Donald Trump

Empress Lupita's latest social media posts have triggered concerns from many Ghanaian social media users

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Controversial Ghanaian TikTok personality Joycelyn Chayah, popularly known as Empress Lupita, has raised concerns from fans after publicly showing her new love interest.

Empress Lupita raises concerns as she professes her love for President Donald Trump after her transformation. Photo source: @lupitars.lupi, @godpapathegreat

Source: TikTok

Empress Lupita, who gained nationwide attention during a controversial period when she and her partner, Godpapa the Greatest, went viral on TikTok for their unusual spiritual claims and disturbing content involving their children, recently resurfaced after a long hiatus.

The TikTok personality and her then-partner had disappeared from the social media scene after facing legal action from former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame over their bizarre antics.

However, in a recent video that surfaced, Empress Lupita resurfaced in Koforidua, dressed in white and attending what appeared to be a naming ceremony.

Unlike the intense and unsettling moments that once defined her public image, she looked calm, composed, and fully present.

She was captured dancing freely at the event, smiling and moving to the music, with many netizens commenting on how different she appeared.

Watch the TikTok video of Empress Lupita at the event below:

Empress Lupita professes love for Donald Trump

Weeks after showing off her recent transformation, Empress Lupita is back in the news after publicly professing her love for the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and Godpapa The Greatest.

In a series of recent posts, the TikTok personality shared photos of herself, the American president and her baby daddy, whom she claimed were her love interests.

Empress Lupita reappears in April 2026 looking calm, transformed and beautiful at a naming ceremony in Koforidua. Image credit: Godpapa the greatest, nicholas_ayman

Source: TikTok

In a separate post, Empress Lupita noted that she had genuine feelings for Donald Trump, whom she described as her "soulmate", and that she was not interested in his wealth.

She wrote:

"Loving you is priceless for me, and nothing can change that in this world. If you say that you love someone, everyone just jumps to the conclusion that it is because of money, but hell no. The love and affection that I have for you only God can tell."

"Mr President Donald J Trump, it's not a mistake for a young like me from Africa to fall in love with you. Please, and secondly, we don't judge a book by its cover. You can be my dad, friend and everything, but Mr President, we are talking about love here,not family matters."

"Listen to me, Mr President Donald J Trump, If you love someone, express it because tomorrow never comes. # Mr President, my soul mate."

Lupita's posts have sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who have raised questions about her well-being.

The TikTok posts of Empress Lupita professing her love for Donald Trump are below:

Empress Lupita's posts stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bellagoddess commented:

"Do you know him personally please?"

B wrote:

"You have forgotten Godpapa?"

Adwoa Konadu Yiadom said:

"The value has become the same."

Kevin Taylor issues threat to Quecy Official

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor issued a threat to Quecy Official as their social media feud escalated.

In a video, the NDC activist threatened to derail the TikTok personality's career over his complaints about electricity problems in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh