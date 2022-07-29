The Ghana Health Service has confirmed another case of the Marburg virus in Ghana

This brings to three the number of confirmed cases in the country with two people dead

The Ghana Health Service has been doing contract tracing and isolating suspected cases for 21 days

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that one more person has tested positive for the Marburg virus, prompting fears the disease is rising in the country.

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the Director General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said in a statement that the total number of confirmed cases in Ghana currently is three.

All three cases are related, according to the GHS and involve the father, mother, and son.

The summaries of the cases are as follows:

• Case 1: A 26-year-old male got ill on June 22, 2022, and later bled from the nose and mouth was admitted to a hospital in Ashanti Region on June 26, 2022, and died 28 hours after admission.

• Case 2: A one-year two-month-old contact of Case I (son of Case I ); got ill and was admitted on July 17, 2022. He died on the third day of admission.

• Case 3: A 24-year-old female (mother of Case 2 and wife of Case 1). She is alive and well. She has since Tuesday, July 26, 2022, been in a government-designated isolation centre and is being managed with full implementation of strict infection prevention and control measures.

The GHS statement said initially, 118 contacts were identified and followed up, including the two who later tested positive (Case 2 and Case 3).

The remaining 116 contacts have completed the mandatory 21-day follow-up and are all well.

Also, 16 contacts, including healthcare workers, have been randomly tested and are all negative.

“A new set of 81 contacts for Case 2 and Case 3 are currently under follow-up,” the GHS said.

