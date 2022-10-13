There was drama at an Accra High Court on Thursday, October 13, 2022, during a treason felony trial against Oliver Barker-Vormawor

This was after Justice Mary Maame Akua Yanzu, who was presiding over the case, ordered Barker-Vormawor to remove a Ghana flag from his neck

The social media activist standing trial for the charge has accused the government of unnecessarily delaying his trial

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, an Accra High Court judge ordered the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to remove a Ghana flag from his neck.

Justice Mary Maame Akua Yanzu, who was presiding over a treason felony trial brought against the social media activist, gave the order when Mr Barker-Vormawor walked into the courtroom after his case was called.

The Cambridge PhD student was spotted conversing with his lawyers draped in the flag and holding a walking stick at the Criminal Court 3.

When the judge entered the court after the case was called, Mr Barker-Vormawor proceeded from the gallery into the dock, still draped in the Ghana flag.

According to a report on myjoyonline, the judge, in her piercing voice, ordered the activist to remove the flag.

“Sir, please step back and remove the Ghana flag and fold it,” Justice Mary Maame Akua Yanzu ordered.

Two other persons who were in court to offer solidarity to Barker-Vormawor were also ordered to remove their Ghana flags before the case was called to proceed.

Are Our Courts Immune To The Ghana Flag? - Barker-Vormawor Questions

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, Mr. Barker-Vormawor expressed shock at the order from the High Court judge and questioned whether the courts are immune to the Ghana flag.

#FixTheCountry Convener Arrested Over Coup Comments

The social media activist is standing trial for treason felony after he made a post on social media that he would stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy, known as e-levy, is passed into law.

He was subsequently arrested on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Kotoka International Airport when he arrived in the country from the United Kingdom.

According to prosecutors, his social media posts contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the Ghanaian constitution.

FixTheCountry’s Barker-Vormawor Questions The Relevance of Ghana Bar Association

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Barker-Vormawor had described the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) as a useless body.

In a lengthy Facebook post, he said the GBA had failed to champion any major social cause, unlike bar associations in The Gambia and Nigeria.

