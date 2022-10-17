Police are still keeping Nana Agradaa in their custody despite securing a bail from an Accra Circuit Court

She will be kept in the custody of the police because she has been accused of fraud at another circuit court

Patricia Asiedu Oduro is accused of scamming members of her church by failing to double huge sums of money she took from them

The court has granted controversial fetish priestess-turned-gospel preacher Patricia Asiedu Oduro bail of GH¢50,000 but she will still remain in police custody.

Although the judge at the Accra Circuit Court Samuel Bright Acquah granted the lady known popularly as "Nana Agradaa" bail with three sureties, a legal issue will keep her in cells.

The former fetish priestess is facing the court for allegedly swindling members of her new church.

She allegedly advertised on her TV channel to give out huge sums of money to her congregants to start their businesses and pay their debts.

But her church members claimed it turned out to be a scam as she failed to deliver on that promise.

According to her church members, who caused a major stir in front of the church last week, after trooping to the Heaven Way Church, they were instead promised that whatever money given to the church would be doubled.

In a video that went viral, the church members claimed that after giving out huge sums of money, the promise to double the monies never happened.

The police intervened and she was arrested over fraud-related charges.

However, because similar fraud-related charges have been brought against her at another circuit court, she will remain in police custody despite securing bail from the Accra Circuit Court.

Prices And List Of Items Repented Priestess Sells At Her Church

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that "Nana Agradaa" has been accused of false conversion to Christianity from the worship of idols.

She is accused of still selling strange spiritual items at her church, similar to her days as a fetish priestess.

She is accused of selling items such as "Blood of Jesus", "Anointing oil" and "Anointing water".

The "Blood of Jesus" was reportedly sold at GH¢200 for a small vial.

