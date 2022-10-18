Captain Smart's journalism has been referred to the National Media Commission after alleging that the president is involved in galamsey

The Information Ministry said in a statement that the allegation by Captain Smart is false because the president is not involved in galamsey

The ministry said the false allegation by the Onua FM/TV morning show host is only meant to tarnish the reputation of Nana Akufo-Addo and make the fight against the menace difficult

The presidency has responded to an allegation by media personality Godsbrain Smart known popularly as Captain Smart that President Akufo-Addo is involved in galamsey.

The host of Onua FM and TV morning show has been dragged to the National Media Commission for what the presidency deems unethical journalistic practice.

A statement released by the information ministry on October 17, 2022 explained that the allegation contained in a viral video seeks to question the uprightness of the character and integrity of the president.

The statement signed by deputy minister Fatimatu Abubakar said the video also sought to destroy Akufo-Addo’s credibility and commitment to fight against illegal and irresponsible mining in Ghana.

While rubbishing the claim by Captain Smart that the president is involved in illegal mining, the ministry said the video had a sinister agenda.

“The content propagated in the video is false, malicious and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism,” portions of the statement read.

3 Chinese And 6 Ghanaians Arrested At Western Region In Clamp Down On Illegal Mining

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service has said that its personnel have arrested three Chinese nationals and some Ghanaians in Western Region for their involvement in illegal mining.

Police disclosed that three excavators and pump action guns were retrieved during the operation to clampdown on illegal mining activities.

The arrests follow allegations against the police that they have a hand in a missing that was being kept in their custody.

Source: YEN.com.gh