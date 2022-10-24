A circuit court in Accra has released self-styled prophetess Patricia Asiedua, known popularly as Nana Agradaa, from police custody on Monday, October 24, 2022.

The controversial founder of the Heaven Way Church was granted a bail of GH¢150,000 by the circuit court with three sureties who must be justified with landed property.

She is also expected to deposit her passport at the court registry.

The fetish priestess-turned-evangelist is facing one count of deceptive advertising and five counts of defrauding by false pretence, which she has pleaded not guilty to.

In a separate case, Nana Agradaa is facing similar charges of charlatanic advertisement and fraud. She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against her.

He case has been adjourned to November 15, 2022.

Evangelist Mama Pat Arrested Over Allegations Of Scam

YEN.com.gh covered the arrest of the popular woman in a previous story.

Police arrested Nana Agradaa, who repented dramatically from fetish activities to become an evangelist over fraud allegations.

Patricia Asiedu, was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022 following allegations that she had scammed some members of her church, Heaven Way Church.

A statement from the police indicates that some members of the public had accused Agradaa of a money doubling scam.

